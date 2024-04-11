Stacey Dooley's daughter Minnie is her mini-me in edgy outfit for candid at-home photo

Stacey Dooley loves sharing updates alongside her beautiful daughter Minnie, and on Thursday the one-year-old was spotted channelling her stylish mum in a fabulous at-home photo.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Stacey Sleeps Over host, 37, shared a snap of her mini-me daughter rocking an edgy pink tracksuit as well as one of her mother's caps that was red and adorned with the words: "Pilates, pilates, pilates," in white letters.

Little Minnie rocked a pink acid-wash tracksuit with her mother's Pilates cap

The infant, who has recently started walking, was captured walking around her beautiful family home whilst holding onto the oversized headwear. Stacey and Minnie's dad, Kevin Clifton, like to keep the little one's face out of the spotlight, therefore the candid snap was taken with Minnie facing away from the camera.

The little tracksuit couldn't have been more adorable and featured a subtle acid-wash design. Stacey is famed for her incredible sense of style and we can certainly see her rocking something similar to her mini-fashionista daughter's ensemble.

© Instagram Stacey and Minnie looked so sweet twinning in their summer outfits!

Since her arrival back in January 2023, Minnie has been pictured dressing just like her TV star mum in several adorable mother-daughter twinning moments.

In June last year, the pair were captured matching their summer style. In the sweet snap, Stacey was cradling her daughter in a muted brown T-shirt and white linen trousers. Meanwhile, the baby donned the same muted brown shade in a pair of cosy trousers and a white vest.

The pair matched again in a sweet at-home snap

"Matchy matchy 4eva [twin emoji]," penned Stacey in the caption. "I'm traaaaaaagic [laughing emoji]."

Another sweet moment saw the mother-daughter duo relaxing at home in matching trousers in May. Stacey took to her Instagram Stories to show fans the touching moment.

In the update, Stacey was wearing fabulous stylish grey silk trousers, meanwhile, little Minnie was wearing a cotton onesie in the same shade. "Foreva matchy matchy," and added the nails emoji at the end of her post.