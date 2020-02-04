Get Valentine's Day inspiration from these stylish celebrity couples

Have you ever wondered how some celebrities look consistently flawless alongside their significant other? They never seem to struggle to perfectly coordinate colours and styles, especially when they are pictured together at red carpet events.
If like us, you're desperate to take a leaf out of their book this Valentine's Day, then we've taken a look back and selected the most fashionable couples. From Prince William and Kate Middleton’s effortlessly classy ensembles to Victoria and David Beckham’s chic suits, keep scrolling to get some inspiration to help you achieve the ultimate Instagram-worthy couples photo…
George and Amal Clooney
George and Amal never fail to amaze with their gorgeous ensembles, and they continued to show off their incredible fashion sense at the Catch 22 UK premiere in May 2019. Embracing a mermaid-style dress, Amal looked stunning wearing a black and gold Ralph & Russo strapless cocktail dress that featured a crystal bodice and feather skirt, while her husband opted for a plain black suit.