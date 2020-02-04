﻿
14 Photos | Fashion

Get Valentine's Day inspiration from these stylish celebrity couples

These stars know how to dress to impress...

Get Valentine's Day inspiration from these stylish celebrity couples
Get Valentine's Day inspiration from these stylish celebrity couples

Kate Middleton's stunning new jewel has an incredible story behind it
Nichola Murphy
George and Amal Clooney
Photo: © Getty Images
Have you ever wondered how some celebrities look consistently flawless alongside their significant other? They never seem to struggle to perfectly coordinate colours and styles, especially when they are pictured together at red carpet events.

If like us, you're desperate to take a leaf out of their book this Valentine's Day, then we've taken a look back and selected the most fashionable couples. From Prince William and Kate Middleton’s effortlessly classy ensembles to Victoria and David Beckham’s chic suits, keep scrolling to get some inspiration to help you achieve the ultimate Instagram-worthy couples photo…

 

George and Amal Clooney

George and Amal never fail to amaze with their gorgeous ensembles, and they continued to show off their incredible fashion sense at the Catch 22 UK premiere in May 2019. Embracing a mermaid-style dress, Amal looked stunning wearing a black and gold Ralph & Russo strapless cocktail dress that featured a crystal bodice and feather skirt, while her husband opted for a plain black suit.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend 
Photo: © Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend 

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend gave us all style envy when they stepped out in Los Angeles in January 2020 for the Grammy Awards. The couple, who married in Como, Italy, back in 2013, looked suitably-stylish, with Chrissy standing out in an orange gown with oversized sleeves and John looking dapper in a grey asymmetric blazer. 

Victoria and David Beckham
Photo: © Getty Images
Victoria and David Beckham

Considering Victoria Beckham is a fashion designer, it comes as no surprise that she and her former footballer husband regularly make the best-dressed list. Back in 2019 at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards, they rocked contrasting monochrome suits. While David looked dapper in black, Victoria was striking in a white trouser suit from her resort 2020 collection, which consists of a double-breasted blazer and wide-leg trousers.

Beyonce and Jay-Z
Photo: © Getty Images
Beyonce and Jay-Z

It's hard to keep our eyes off this beautiful pair on a regular day, let alone when they're all glammed up for a red carpet event. Jay Z's dapper black suit and Beyonce's gold dress by Vietnamese designer Nguyen Cong Tri was fit for royalty as they met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Lion King premiere in 2019.

Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton

We've lost count of the number of times the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have given us outfit envy. It's not surprising considering Kate's ability to make clothes fly off the shelves after she has worn them has earnt the nickname 'the Kate effect.' In February 2020, she recycled a white and gold Alexander McQueen gown at the 2020 BAFTAs that she first wore during a 2012 visit to Malaysia, while William opted for classic black.

will-smith-jada-pinkett-smith
Photo: © Getty Images
Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith

Will and Jada have been making style statements since day one! Jada's glamorous gown perfectly co-ordinated with her husband's suit at the NAACP Image Awards in 2016.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Who can forget this memorable colour-clashing purple and red outfit Meghan wore in 2019? Dressed in a grey coat, Prince Harry was happy to let his wife take the spotlight with her bright coat by Sentaler and purple Babaton dress.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright
Photo: © Getty Images
Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright

Both Michelle and Mark have had busy work schedules throughout their marriage, which makes their appearances together even more special. We can't get over their pink and blue colour-clashing outfits at The Global Awards 2019!

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi

Ellen and Portia were spotted in similar outfits at the 2020 Golden Globes. Nailed chic red carpet fashion, the pair wore complimenting black and blue suits with Ellen sporting a subtle sparkle. While we're loving Portia's killer heels, her wife's shoes look a little more comfortable.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Photo: © Getty Images
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

How gorgeous did Blake Lively look as she supported her husband Ryan Reynolds at the premiere of Pokemon Detective Pikachu? Cradling her baby bump shortly before they welcomed their third child, the actress stunned in yellow while Ryan complemented his wife in a muted cream, white and denim ensemble. 

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay
Photo: © Getty Images
Tess Daly and Vernon Kay

The Strictly Come Dancing host stuns fans every year with her gorgeous sparkly gowns on the BBC show, and her followers get even more excited when she steps out with husband Vernon Kay. Didn't they make the sweetest couple in matching outfits at the 2020 National Television Awards?

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Is there a more perfect colour-combo than red and black? Nicole and Keith certainly don't think so. The couple looked elegant in a red strapless gown with a thigh-high split and a black suit with a crisp white shirt.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Photo: © Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Who wouldn't want to look like J-Lo? Even if we can't achieve her fabulous figure, we can at least take note of her gorgeous outfits. As she attended the Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles in January 2020, she rocked a show-stopping black gown while Alex looked equally as stunning in a midnight blue velvet blazer.

john-krasinski-emily-blunt
Photo: © Getty Images
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

Emily and John were in perfect contrast at the premiere of A Quiet Place Part II in March 2020.

