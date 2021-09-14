21 most show-stopping looks at the 2021 Met Gala

The 2021 Met Gala is finally here! The great and the good of showbusiness descended upon the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday night for one of the biggest events in the fashion calendar – and the looks were nothing short of legendary. From Anna Wintour to Maisie Williams and Brooklyn Beckham, not to mention Billie Eilish's unbelievable ensemble, the stars rocked an array of flamboyant attire in keeping with this year's theme, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.
The Met Gala, which traditionally takes place on the first Monday of May, was shelved last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and has finally made an explosive return this September. The annual event, which raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, is being chaired by fashion designer Tom Ford, Instagram boss Adam Mosseri and VOGUE's Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. Past themes in recent years have included 2018's controversial Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination and 2019's Camp: Notes on Fashion.
Keep scrolling for all the most dazzling, jaw-dropping and downright bizarre looks of 2021...
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish was one of the big surprises of the night. The Bad Guy singer looked unbelievable in a peach ballgown fit for a princess - and her train was so long it took several assistants to arrange it for red carpet photos!