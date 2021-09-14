﻿
21 Photos | Fashion

21 most show-stopping looks at the 2021 Met Gala

Discover the most unbelievable dresses from the night

Kate Thomas
The 2021 Met Gala is finally here! The great and the good of showbusiness descended upon the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday night for one of the biggest events in the fashion calendar – and the looks were nothing short of legendary. From Anna Wintour to Maisie Williams and Brooklyn Beckham, not to mention Billie Eilish's unbelievable ensemble, the stars rocked an array of flamboyant attire in keeping with this year's theme, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

The Met Gala, which traditionally takes place on the first Monday of May, was shelved last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and has finally made an explosive return this September. The annual event, which raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, is being chaired by fashion designer Tom Ford, Instagram boss Adam Mosseri and VOGUE's Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. Past themes in recent years have included 2018's controversial Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination and 2019's Camp: Notes on Fashion. 

 

Keep scrolling for all the most dazzling, jaw-dropping and downright bizarre looks of 2021... 

 

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish was one of the big surprises of the night. The Bad Guy singer looked unbelievable in a peach ballgown fit for a princess - and her train was so long it took several assistants to arrange it for red carpet photos! 

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

How stunning did Nicola Peltz look? The Bates Motel star channelled her inner Barbie in a beautiful pink gown teamed with long white gloves. David and Victoria Beckham's son Brooklyn couldn't keep his hands off his gorgeous fiancée on the red carpet. 

Karlie Kloss

All hail red carpet queen Karlie! The supermodel looked breathtakingly beautiful in a Carolina Herrera gown with rose detailing on the shoulders, a plunging neckline and a sweeping train. 

Iman 

Iman certainly made an entrance! Providing fans with one of the major 'wow' moments of the night, the 66-year-old supermodel looked jaw-droppingly stunning in her sun goddess-inspired look. 

Anna Wintour

VOGUE's Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, who is chairing the event alongside designer Tom Ford and Instagram boss Adam Mosseri, donned a floral design with a tiered frilly hem and sleeves. The fashion guru set off the look with a dazzling diamond necklace and her hair styled in her signature sleek bob.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams looked sensational in a sparkling silver suit teamed with the cloak of dreams. The tennis superstar was serving up some serious style and sass in the oversized pink feathered getup. 

Dan Levy

Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy donned a symbolic Loewe design, a special collaborationon with the estate of American multimedia artist and LGBTQIA+ activist, David Wojnarovicz. Loewe also marked the collaboration by making a donation to Visual AIDS, an organisation promoting AIDS awareness and education. 

James Corden and Julia Carey

James Corden and his wife Julia Carey rocked the red carpet arm-in-arm. The Late, Late Show host looked dapper in a simple tux while Julia donned head-to-toe silver sequins. 

Amanda Gorman

Poet and activist Amanda Gorman turned heads in a cobalt blue, leg-baring dress with a tulle train. The bedazzled number was paired with the most gorgeous hairsyle - a long braided updo with silver leaf embellishment. 

Maisie Williams

Never afraid to make a statement, Maisie Williams went full on Gothic glam in a figure-hugging dress with a fitted leotard bodice and matching headpiece. The Game of Thrones actress opted for vampy black lipstick and heavy winged eyeliner - and we loved it. 

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer looked stunning in a glittering gown that clung to her every curve. The Scream Queens star showed off the backless detailing on her dress as she entered the venue, flashing a beaming smile.

Timothée Chalamet

Little Women star Timothée Chalamet put a fresh twist on the classic suit by pairing his white silk ensemble with Converse trainers, socks and rolled up trousers. The Met Gala co-chair cut a nonchalant figure as he posed on the red carpet. 

Jennifer Hudson

Keeping things simple, Jennifer Hudson opted for old Hollywood glamour in a figure-hugging scarlet down with dramatic, voluminous sleeves and a matching train. She wore her hair in an elegant updo and worked her magic on the red carpet. 

Bee Shaffer

Anna Wintour's daughter Bee Carrozzini, née Shaffer, showed off her baby bump in a gorgeous blue gown with a flowing train. The elegant number boasted puff sleeves and an empire cut, accentuating her baby bump to perfection. Stunning! 

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman

Adrien and Georgina marked one of their first red carpet appearances together since going public this summer. Harvey Weinstein's ex-wife sported a classic fishtail dress for the occasion as she cosied up to The Pianist actor.

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X looked like the king of the red carpet in a dramatic golden cloak, which he whipped off to reveal a metallic suit. The futuristic look went down a storm with fans on social media. 

Kaia Gerber

Cindy Crawford's daughter looked the picture of elegance in her beautiful ballgown. The black satin number screamed old Hollywood and featured racy cut-out detailing on the bodice to counterbalance the modest, full skirt. 

Megan Thee Stallion

The rapper kept things simple in a white strapless dress with a sweetheart neckline. She kept her accessories simple and classic in keeping with the theme - stunning. 

Kim Petras

OK, Kim Petras definitely wins most quirky! The German singer surprised by modelling a horse head on the red carpet, giving a new meaning to cowgirl chic and adhering to the all-American theme. 

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie

Game of Thrones couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie opted for an understated vibe, with Kit rocking a white tux and Rose sporting a bright yellow ballgown with a tulle skirt. Gorgeous! 

Tracee Ellis Ross

Looking super sophisticated in silk, Tracee Ellis Ross cut an edgy figure in her quirky look, featuring a dramatic statement collar. She sported a boxy, chin length bob for extra cool points. 

