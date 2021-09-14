﻿
7 Best dressed celebrity couples at the Met Gala 2021

Introducing the hottest celebrity couples of the year...

7 Best dressed celebrity couples at the Met Gala 2021
7 Best dressed celebrity couples at the Met Gala 2021

WATCH: Stars channel the weird and wonderful for American-inspired Met Gala

After the cancellation of last year's Met Gala, the news of its return has never been more exciting. From Hollywood's finest to the music industry's elite, the 'American Independence' themed Met Gala 2021 on Monday evening was certainly a star-studded affair.

All eyes were on the celebrity couples who served some seriously superb looks, including Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, Justin & Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck.

Although we didn't spot anything as iconic as *that* double denim moment from Britney and Justin in the 00s, all the best dressed couples who walked the red carpet at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art can be found here…

7 Best dressed celebrity couples at the Met Gala 2021
Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble

Kris and Corey arrived at the Met hand-in-hand looking cool and coordinated as they walked the red carpet as a couple.

Twinning in all-black ensembles, Kris rocked pieces from Tom Ford, Alexander McQueen and Tommy Hilfiger while Corey made a statement in a patterned suit jacket and satin pink shirt for a pop of colour.

7 Best dressed celebrity couples at the Met Gala 2021
Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber

Understated, but chic. The Biebers opted for simplicity at the Met, with Hailey rocking a timeless black velvet gown that hugged her svelte silhouette, whilst Justin donned a sleek black suit paired with custom Nike Air Force 1's.

7 Best dressed celebrity couples at the Met Gala 2021
Kit Harington & Rose Leslie

Can we make a little commotion for the dress? Rose's canary yellow moment was *chef's kiss* as she walked the red carpet with her husband Kit Harington. The Game of Thrones stars were in their element as they climbed the sets of the Met, despite it being their first invite to the iconic event.

7 Best dressed celebrity couples at the Met Gala 2021
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Bennifer is back. Need we say more? The couple made their relationship 'Met Gala official' as Jennifer donned an elegant Ralph Lauren brown ensemble, channelling the Wild West as she wore a coordinating cowgirl hat. Ben looked dapper in a sleek tuxedo, stealing a kiss with his love behind their face masks. COVID-19 safety first!

7 Best dressed celebrity couples at the Met Gala 2021
Shawn Mendes & Camilla Cabello

Possibly one of the best dressed couples to walk the red carpet at this year's Met, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello looked sensational as they arrived hand-in-hand.

Shawn opted for a daring open shirt look, whilst Camilla sported a dazzling purple ensemble that displayed her toned silhouette.

7 Best dressed celebrity couples at the Met Gala 2021
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky

Rihanna's looks at the Met Gala through the years have coined her one of the most anticipated guests to walk the red carpet. Making her appearance alongside boyfriend A$AP Rocky as the final celebrity to appear on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet, Rihanna closed out the night with a stunning Balenciaga overcoat and matching hat.

Serving voluminous chic, A$AP twinned with his girlfriend in an equally oversized quilted coat, bringing colour to the pair's unique ensemble.

