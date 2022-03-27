The most glamorous red carpet looks from the Oscars 2022

The most hotly anticipated red carpet of the year did not disappoint as the 2022 Oscars saw our favorite stars make us swoon with their fashion choices.
There were gowns aplenty, from classic black to bursts of color, and nominees including Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, and Kristen Stewart brought their A-game to Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.
Take a look at some of the best-dressed stars on the Oscars 2022 red carpet – you won't be disappointed…
Jessica Chastain
Best Actress nominee Jessica Chastain looked beautiful in a gold and lavender ombre dress by Gucci that featured a pretty ruffled trim.