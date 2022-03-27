﻿
27 Photos | Fashion

The most glamorous red carpet looks from the Oscars 2022

The 94th Academy Awards brought some serious fashion

The most glamorous red carpet looks from the Oscars 2022
You're reading

The most glamorous red carpet looks from the Oscars 2022

1/27
Next

Exclusive: Kelvin Fletcher and wife Liz reveal gender of their twins with help from their kids
The most glamorous red carpet looks from the Oscars 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
1/27

The most hotly anticipated red carpet of the year did not disappoint as the 2022 Oscars saw our favorite stars make us swoon with their fashion choices.

There were gowns aplenty, from classic black to bursts of color, and nominees including Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, and Kristen Stewart brought their A-game to Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.

Take a look at some of the best-dressed stars on the Oscars 2022 red carpet – you won't be disappointed…

MORE: 17 of the most expensive red carpet jewelry looks of all time

Jessica Chastain

Best Actress nominee Jessica Chastain looked beautiful in a gold and lavender ombre dress by Gucci that featured a pretty ruffled trim. 

The most glamorous red carpet looks from the Oscars 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
2/27

Zendaya

Euphoria star Zendaya wowed in this gorgeous silver sequinned skirt with an extended train which she paired with a white silk cropped shirt.

The most glamorous red carpet looks from the Oscars 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
3/27

Nicole Kidman

Best Actress nominee Nicole Kidman looked amazing in this custom-colored Armani Prive dress that featured petal-style cups and dramatic ruffled detailing around her waist. She accessorized with jaw-dropping jewels and a classic Omega watch.

The most glamorous red carpet looks from the Oscars 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
4/27

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o stood out from the crowd in this gorgeous metallic gold Prada dress with silver embellishments and a tasseled skirt.

The most glamorous red carpet looks from the Oscars 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
5/27

Maddie Ziegler

Maddie Ziegler looked incredible in a dramatic strapless black gown and Swarovski jewels. 

The most glamorous red carpet looks from the Oscars 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
6/27

Ariana DeBose

Best Supporting Actress nominee Ariana DeBose rocked a stunning red custom pantsuit by Valentino - and can we just take a moment to appreciate the incredible cape!

The most glamorous red carpet looks from the Oscars 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
7/27

Olivia Colman

Best Actress nominee Olivia Colman looked amazing in this silver, high-neck dress. We love the dramatic floaty sleeves. 

The most glamorous red carpet looks from the Oscars 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
8/27

Lily James

Pam & Tommy star Lily James looked beautiful in a fairytale blush-colored Versace dress that featured a daring thigh split and lace, tulle train.

The most glamorous red carpet looks from the Oscars 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
9/27

Jada Pinkett Smith

WOW! Jada Pinkett Smith had all eyes on her in this dramatic emerald green Jean Paul Gaultier gown that featured the most elaborate train of the night.

The most glamorous red carpet looks from the Oscars 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
10/27

Kristen Stewart

Best Actress nominee Kristen Stewart looked like a rock star in her bespoke Chanel ensemble that featured tiny black silk shorts and a matching jacket, which she wore over a white shirt that was unbuttoned to her navel. 

The most glamorous red carpet looks from the Oscars 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
11/27

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross went for a bold red Carolina Herrera dress that featured a very deep plunge. We love the matching heels and lipstick. 

The most glamorous red carpet looks from the Oscars 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
12/27

Alana Haim

Alana Haim stunned on the red carpet in this dreamy sparkly silver scalloped dress by Louis Vuitton.

The most glamorous red carpet looks from the Oscars 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
13/27

Timothee Chalamet

Massive shout-out to Timothee Chalamet who went shirtless underneath his impeccable black lace and sequinned jacket.

The most glamorous red carpet looks from the Oscars 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
14/27

Caitriona Balfe

Belfast star Caitriona Balfe looked gorgeous in this custom Louis Vuitton white column dress with sparkly straps and a ruffled train.

The most glamorous red carpet looks from the Oscars 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
15/27

Kirsten Dunst

Best Supporting Actress nominee Kirsten Dunst looked so pretty in this red floral Christian Lacroix gown.

The most glamorous red carpet looks from the Oscars 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
16/27

Regina Hall

Oscars 2022 co-host Regina Hall opted for this unconventional brown floaty dress and looked gorgeous!

The most glamorous red carpet looks from the Oscars 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
17/27

Paloma Garcia-Lee

West Side Story story star Paloma Garcia-Lee looked gorgeous in an emerald custom-made Patrick McDowell dress. 

EXCLUSIVE: Paloma Garcia-Lee gets Oscars ready with HFM

The most glamorous red carpet looks from the Oscars 2022
18/27

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis oped for a navy, turtleneck dress with shirred waist - and she looked amazing.

The most glamorous red carpet looks from the Oscars 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
19/27

Marlee Matlin

CODA star Marlee Matlin oozed glamour in this silky red dress with a subtle train, soft draping, and ruched waist.

The most glamorous red carpet looks from the Oscars 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
20/27

Nicky Hilton

Pregnant Nicky Hilton opted for a blush pink dress by Jenny Packham and looked beautiful! We love the feathered detailing on the sleeves.

The most glamorous red carpet looks from the Oscars 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
21/27

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens looked amazing in a shimmering black dress with cut-outs on her waist.

The most glamorous red carpet looks from the Oscars 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
22/27

Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash opted for a dramatic pink dress with an elaborate train, thigh-high slit, and ruffled neckline.

The most glamorous red carpet looks from the Oscars 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
23/27

Saniyya Sidney

King Richard star Saniyya Sidney looked gorgeous in Armani Prive.

The most glamorous red carpet looks from the Oscars 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
24/27

Penelope Cruz

Best Actress nominee Penelope Cruz looked stunning as usual in this beautiful backless Chanel gown with pockets. 

The most glamorous red carpet looks from the Oscars 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
25/27

Jennifer Garner

Another lady in red. Jennifer Garner looked beautiful in this off-the-shoulder column dress with a deep plunge neckline. 

The most glamorous red carpet looks from the Oscars 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
26/27

Serena Williams

Serena Williams made a bold statement in this pink sheer Gucci gown that featured black applique detailing along the plunging neckline and a thigh split. Let's not forget about the lace gloves!

The most glamorous red carpet looks from the Oscars 2022
Photo: © Getty Images
27/27

Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz gave us major Audrey Hepburn vibes in this beautiful pink Saint Laurent dress.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back