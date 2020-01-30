10 Netflix shows to watch on lockdown if you love fashion Get your weekly fashion fix on Netflix during lockdown

Searching for your latest fashion fix? Look no further. These ten TV shows are perfect for a Netflix binge-session. Ever wondered what it takes to be a celebrity stylist? Want to know more about the industry’s leading labels? Whether you’re looking for a detailed documentary or an easy-watch filled with envy-invoking outfits, there’s something for everyone on this tailored TV round-up.

Next in Fashion on Netflix

Next in Fashion is the ultimate fashion design competition

Brand new to Netflix, fashion faves Alexa Chung and Tan France host this fashion design competition over the space of ten episodes. As eighteen professional designers compete to win the grand prize of $250,000 and a debut collection with luxury retailer, Net-a-Porter, this high-stakes series is sure to have you at the edge of your seat.

Gossip Girl on Netflix

Blake Lively stars as Serena van der Woodsen in the series

You can thank us later. Delivering some serious drama to your TV screens, this ultra-glam take on the lives of Upper East Side teens with a lot of money and twice as much style, brings with it many unforgettable fashion moments. From Blair Waldorf’s jewel-tone tights, to Serena van der Woodsen’s boho aesthetic, step into the scandalous world of New York’s haute-couture-wearing high society.

Queer Eye on Netflix

Johnathon Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Antoni Porowski are the fab five

In need of a pick-me-up? This feel good show is all about self-care and self-confidence. Following the fab five - Johnathon Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Antoni Porowski - this touching reality series considers how style and fashion can be used to reinvent one’s self. Offering more than just skin-deep makeovers, fashion junkies can nonetheless revel in Tan France’s ever-relevant style tips.

Styling Hollywood on Netflix

Styling Hollywood follows celebrity stylist, Jason Bolden

It might seem like all glitz and glamour but working in fashion is no easy feat. This day-in-the-life documentary follows celebrity stylist, Jason Bolden as he navigates the ups and downs of Hollywood’s notorious awards season. Co-owner of the JSN Studio alongside his interior-designer husband, Adair Curtis, the reality series focuses on the couple’s life in LA as Jason styles the likes of Taraji P. Henson, Sabrina Carpenter and Serena Williams.

Franca: Chaos and Creation on Netflix

Take a candid look at the life of Vogue Italia's Franca Sozzanni

Franca Sozzanni is the name on everybody’s lips in this documentary directed by Franca’s real-life son, Francesco Carrozzini. Revered for her 25-year reign as editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia, the film examines how Franca rebelled against the typical conventions of magazine covers, mixing fashion, high concept art, and photography to confront taboo topics. Featuring interviews with some of her closest collaborators and friends, the likes of which include Karl Lagerfeld, Baz Luhrmann and Courtney Love, this intimate portrait of one of the most influential names in fashion takes a candid look at the highly-exclusive industry.

McQueen on Netflix

A documentary which examines the life, career and artistry of Alexander McQueen

The man, the myth, the legend. Meet the man behind the brand with this insider’s guide to fashion icon, Alexander McQueen. Examining the British designer’s life, career and creative artistry, McQueen compiles exclusive interviews, recovered archives and stunning visuals, culminating in a thrilling portrait of the tortured visionary with a love of haute couture.

Girlboss on Netflix

Girlboss stars Britt Robertson

Loosely based on Nasty Gal founder, Sophie Amoruso’s autobiography of the same name, Girlboss follows fictional character, Sophia Marlowe as she builds and launches her own business selling vintage clothing online. Following the down-and-out misfit’s journey as she gradually builds what would become a multi-million dollar empire, the American comedy delivers major retro-fashion inspo - from vintage jackets to taut denim jumpsuits.

Jeremy Scott: The People's Designer on Netflix

This documentary charts the rise of Moschino Creative Director, Jeremy Scott

Featuring exclusive interviews from the likes of Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Rhianna and Jared Leto, this star-studded documentary charts the meteoric rise of Moschino Creative Director, Jeremy Scott - the designer from small-town Missouri who became ‘fashion’s last rebel’. With a little help from Hollywood’s best and brightest, Vlad Yudin’s fact-based film gets up close and personal with one of fashion’s most iconic names, finding out how Jeremy Scott became the first ever American to take charge of the Italian brand.

Secrets of Selfridges on Netflix

The Secrets of Selfridges tells the rags to riches tale of Harry Selfridge

If you loved ITV’s Mr Selfridge, you’ll love this! Offering an accurate account of the life and times of Harry Gordon Selfridge - the American entrepreneur who launched Oxford Street’s flagship store - this one-off special is certainly worth a watch. Find out how the business tycoon revolutionised the British high street in this rags to riches tale.

Maddman: The Steve Madden Story on Netflix

A look at how Steve Madden became a fashion mogul with his line of footwear

From selling shoes out of the back of his car to building a billion-dollar footwear empire, Steve Madden’s rags to riches tale is certainly one for the books. At the height of his success, Madden found himself sentenced to prison because of his entanglement with Jordan Belfort, the infamous Wolf of Wall Street. Ring any bells? Anyone who's seen the Martin Scorsese adaptation might just remember a scene in which Leonardo DiCaprio's character Belfort tells a floor of Stratton Oakmont stockbrokers to push Steve Madden's stocks down their client's throats. Released from prison in 2005, the fashion mogul has since doubled his company’s sales and is committed now more than ever to making beautiful shoes. Redefining his legacy, Maddman: The Steve Madden Story captures the rise, fall and rebirth of one of fashion’s most successful designers.

