9 best black coats to keep you warm and stylish this winter

Shop our favourite warm black coats for women this winter. From wool coats and affordable aviators, to cosy parkas and teddy coats, these plain black coats will never go out of style. Shop the best black women's coats on the high street.
We love an on-trend, brightly coloured coat as much as the next person, but sometimes, you just need a winter coat that's as classic as it is cosy – and a black winter coat will tick all of the boxes. Trust us.
A winter coat in black acts as an anchor for your outfit, whatever you're wearing; whether it's off-setting your sequins or a practical piece to bundle you up against the elements. Come loungewear or party wear, you won't go wrong with pairing your look with the staple of all staples – a black winter coat that'll keep you totally toasty too. Here's our pick of warm women's winter coats from the high street.
Best black puffa coat
This simple but stylish puffa coat has the added benefit of a funnel neck, so no need for a scarf; it'll look as cool over your joggers and chunky trainers as it would a cute autumn dress and heeled boots. Plus, Reiss are offering 20% off everything at the moment! Warmth rating: Duvet status.
Longline Puffa Coat, £345, Reiss
Best black wool coat
For something smarter, a wool coat will stand you in good stead – we love the oversize fit of this Mango coat, a universe flatterer. Warmth rating: Hug in a mug.
Oversize Wool Coat, £89.99, Mango
Best black teddy coat
A textured coat is a fun alternative to a wool finish, and a teddy coat is the most jolly of them all. This longer version will keep you warm from top to bottom. Warmth rating: Fuzzy feels.
Long Teddy Coat, £85, Monki
Best budget black coat
This H&M coat is a classic design and great if you're on a budget too. Warmth rating: Hot chocolate by a fire.
Single-breasted Black Coat, £39.99, H&M
Best black aviator
Although technically a jacket, an aviator is one of the warmest around, thanks to its layers of leather and lined with faux fur or borg. Warmth rating: The central heating is ON.
Mint Velvet Aviator Jacket, £169, John Lewis
Best black belted coat
Elevate your coat game with a belted version, perfect for cinching in the waist whatever you’re wearing underneath. Go for this & Other Stories version for a super chic, wear time and time again look. Warmth rating: Snug as a bug.
Oversized Belted Coat, £205, & Other Stories
Best black parka
Parkas have been tarred with the casual brush, but there are some ultra-cool options that are smart enough to wear to the office too – like this Orolay coat. We love the furry hood to elevate your parka game. Warmth rating: Hot water bottle warm.
Orolay Parka, from £103.99, Amazon
Best black faux fur coat
Upping the glam factor with a black faux fur coat is what we all need this winter. We’re so here for this Stand Studio coat, as it’s a slimline version of a traditionally bulky coat. Warmth rating: Bear hugs.
Stand Studio Coat, £180, The Outnet
Best black military coat
Kate Middleton and Holly Willoughby LOVE a military style coat, and we can see why - they're smart, structured and stylish. Try this minimal version from Karen Millen for a nod to the trend. Warmth rating: Blanket on the sofa.
Minimal Military Coat, £329, Karen Millen
