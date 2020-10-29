9 best black coats to keep you warm and stylish this winter

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We love an on-trend, brightly coloured coat as much as the next person, but sometimes, you just need a winter coat that's as classic as it is cosy – and a black winter coat will tick all of the boxes. Trust us.

A winter coat in black acts as an anchor for your outfit, whatever you're wearing; whether it's off-setting your sequins or a practical piece to bundle you up against the elements. Come loungewear or party wear, you won't go wrong with pairing your look with the staple of all staples – a black winter coat that'll keep you totally toasty too. Here's our pick of warm women's winter coats from the high street.

Best black puffa coat

This simple but stylish puffa coat has the added benefit of a funnel neck, so no need for a scarf; it'll look as cool over your joggers and chunky trainers as it would a cute autumn dress and heeled boots. Plus, Reiss are offering 20% off everything at the moment! Warmth rating: Duvet status.

Longline Puffa Coat, £345, Reiss

Best black wool coat

For something smarter, a wool coat will stand you in good stead – we love the oversize fit of this Mango coat, a universe flatterer. Warmth rating: Hug in a mug.

Oversize Wool Coat, £89.99, Mango

Best black teddy coat

A textured coat is a fun alternative to a wool finish, and a teddy coat is the most jolly of them all. This longer version will keep you warm from top to bottom. Warmth rating: Fuzzy feels.

Long Teddy Coat, £85, Monki

Best budget black coat

This H&M coat is a classic design and great if you're on a budget too. Warmth rating: Hot chocolate by a fire.

Single-breasted Black Coat, £39.99, H&M

Best black aviator

Although technically a jacket, an aviator is one of the warmest around, thanks to its layers of leather and lined with faux fur or borg. Warmth rating: The central heating is ON.

Mint Velvet Aviator Jacket, £169, John Lewis

Best black belted coat

Elevate your coat game with a belted version, perfect for cinching in the waist whatever you’re wearing underneath. Go for this & Other Stories version for a super chic, wear time and time again look. Warmth rating: Snug as a bug.

Oversized Belted Coat, £205, & Other Stories

Best black parka

Parkas have been tarred with the casual brush, but there are some ultra-cool options that are smart enough to wear to the office too – like this Orolay coat. We love the furry hood to elevate your parka game. Warmth rating: Hot water bottle warm.

Orolay Parka, from £103.99, Amazon

Best black faux fur coat

Upping the glam factor with a black faux fur coat is what we all need this winter. We’re so here for this Stand Studio coat, as it’s a slimline version of a traditionally bulky coat. Warmth rating: Bear hugs.

Stand Studio Coat, £180, The Outnet

Best black military coat

Kate Middleton and Holly Willoughby LOVE a military style coat, and we can see why - they're smart, structured and stylish. Try this minimal version from Karen Millen for a nod to the trend. Warmth rating: Blanket on the sofa.

Minimal Military Coat, £329, Karen Millen

