17 best shackets to buy now for your spring wardrobe refresh

The shirt jacket – or shacket – is the transitional jacket of dreams. Part jacket, part shirt, it’ll answer all your spring style needs as it was made for layering over hoodies, sweatshirts, knits, tees and spring dresses too.

Since the shacket trend exploded on the high street, it’s graduated from the traditional checked or beige shacket to shackets in shearling, jersey, cord, boucle, brights and leather too. From H&M to New Look, shop the best shackets on the high street…

Pull & Bear shacket, £45.99, ASOS

The lilac check is such a fresh look for spring, especially with stonewash jeans and a crisp white tee.

Jersey shacket, £135, Reiss

We love a grey shacket for everyday wear, and Reiss' jersey shacket is made from the softest material.

Monochrome checked shacket, £59, Urban Outfitters

The black and white check of this Urban Outfitters shacket is the most classic of combos.

Dorothy Perkins beige shacket, £19.99, eBay

This plain Dorothy Perkins shacket has a utility vibe to it that we're loving for spring.

Checked relaxed shacket, £34, Marks & Spencer

The relaxed cut of this M&S shacket is universally flattering and pairs well with hoodies and leggings.

Borg shacket, £60, Monki

Swap your bulky teddy winter coat for a borg shacket in this sugary shade.

Gingham shacket, £29.99, New Look

Heading to a picnic in the park? Wrap up in a gingham overshirt for the cutest of picnic attire.

Khaki shacket, £59.99, Mango

Throw this khaki shacket on over spring dresses.

Boucle shacket, £60, River Island

River Island's boucle shirt jacket is giving us Kate Middleton vibes.

Pink wool shacket, £120, & Other Stories

Is there a prettier colour than this & Other Stories pink wool shacket? We think not.

Checked shacket, £17, Boohoo

A classic checked shacket can be worn season after season! This navy brushed shirt jacket will see you through to summer.

Shacket, £29.99, H&M

This ultra lightweight shacket is a street style favourite.

Long shacket, £139.95, Free People

The green hue and longer length of this Free People shacket put a twist on the traditional checked shacket.

Cord shacket, £50, Everlane

Cord is a retro alternative to a shacket in wool or cotton.

Animal print shacket, £279, AllSaints

Zebra is fast becoming the cool-girl's animal print of choice, and how cool is AllSaints' twist on the print?

Mint Velvet leather shacket, £109, John Lewis

Here's one to add to your shacket collection - a leather version, in the crispest of shades.

Pink checked shacket, £29.99, Zara

Pastels are going nowhere for spring, and we love the slightly muted tone of Zara's pink plaid shacket.

