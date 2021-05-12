﻿
summer-white-dresses

15 best white summer dresses to wear when the sun comes out to play

Shop our favourite white dresses for summer...

Leanne Bayley

On the hunt for the perfect white summer dress? Join the club. Granted, it's a bit chilly right now for baring skin but once the sun comes out you'll be thankful you bought your white summer dress before anyone else. We've scoured the high-street and the luxe online retailers for the ultimate LWD (little white dress). Last summer it was all about the black dress Marianne wore on Normal People, but this year it's had a summer revamp in bright white. Shop the best white summer dresses below... 

Puff-sleeve white midi dress, £135, & Other Stories 

White linen-blend dress, £24.99, H&M

White lace midi dress, £65, River Island 

White summer dress, £59.99, Mango  

Jemima white linen dress, £135, Boden

Nobody's Child white maxi dress, £55, Marks & Spencer 

Astr the label white dress, £135, Revolve

ASOS Edition broderie shirt dress, £120, ASOS

Tamsyn belted midi dress, £235, Reiss

White cross-back maxi dress, £32.50, Nasty Gal

White cheesecloth maxi dress, £52, Warehouse

The Great Savanna white dress, £380, Net-A-Porter

Ralph Lauren linen shirt dress, £219, John Lewis

Linen-look white dress, £39.20, Oasis

Dija white embroidered dress, £150, French Connection

