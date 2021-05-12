15 best white summer dresses to wear when the sun comes out to play

On the hunt for the perfect white summer dress? Join the club. Granted, it's a bit chilly right now for baring skin but once the sun comes out you'll be thankful you bought your white summer dress before anyone else. We've scoured the high-street and the luxe online retailers for the ultimate LWD (little white dress). Last summer it was all about the black dress Marianne wore on Normal People, but this year it's had a summer revamp in bright white. Shop the best white summer dresses below...

TEAM WITH: The best chunky dad sandals

Puff-sleeve white midi dress, £135, & Other Stories

SHOP: The best gingham summer dresses to shop now

White linen-blend dress, £24.99, H&M

White lace midi dress, £65, River Island

White summer dress, £59.99, Mango

Jemima white linen dress, £135, Boden

Nobody's Child white maxi dress, £55, Marks & Spencer

Astr the label white dress, £135, Revolve

MORE: Kate Spade just dropped the CUTEST wicker bag collection that screams summer

ASOS Edition broderie shirt dress, £120, ASOS

Tamsyn belted midi dress, £235, Reiss

White cross-back maxi dress, £32.50, Nasty Gal

White cheesecloth maxi dress, £52, Warehouse

MORE: 32 beauty products to spark joy in 2021

The Great Savanna white dress, £380, Net-A-Porter

Ralph Lauren linen shirt dress, £219, John Lewis

Linen-look white dress, £39.20, Oasis

Dija white embroidered dress, £150, French Connection

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.