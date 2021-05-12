15 best white summer dresses to wear when the sun comes out to play

Leanne Bayley
Looking for the best white summer dress for the warmer months or a holiday? We've found some gorgeous white dresses; from long maxi designs to short micro dresses, long-sleeve, short-sleeve or spaghetti straps - we've got just what you're looking for...
On the hunt for the perfect white summer dress? Join the club. Granted, it's a bit chilly right now for baring skin but once the sun comes out you'll be thankful you bought your white summer dress before anyone else. We've scoured the high-street and the luxe online retailers for the ultimate LWD (little white dress). Last summer it was all about the black dress Marianne wore on Normal People, but this year it's had a summer revamp in bright white. Shop the best white summer dresses below...
Puff-sleeve white midi dress, £135, & Other Stories
White linen-blend dress, £24.99, H&M
White lace midi dress, £65, River Island
White summer dress, £59.99, Mango
Jemima white linen dress, £135, Boden
Nobody's Child white maxi dress, £55, Marks & Spencer
Astr the label white dress, £135, Revolve
ASOS Edition broderie shirt dress, £120, ASOS
Tamsyn belted midi dress, £235, Reiss
White cross-back maxi dress, £32.50, Nasty Gal
White cheesecloth maxi dress, £52, Warehouse
The Great Savanna white dress, £380, Net-A-Porter
Ralph Lauren linen shirt dress, £219, John Lewis
Linen-look white dress, £39.20, Oasis
Dija white embroidered dress, £150, French Connection
