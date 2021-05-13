8 pretty dresses on eBay we'll be wearing to the pub

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Parks are out, pubs are in – well, we can at least sit inside a pub from Monday, rather than outside or hitting the park for picnic drinks. And to celebrate, we’ve searched our secret shopping spot, eBay Brand Outlet, for the best summer dresses to wear for your pub debut, from floral minis to summer-ready broderie anglaise. This calls for champagne – or a shandy at least…

Superdry linen stripe dress, £30, eBay

Remember when Meghan Markle wore the most perfect stripe Reformation dress on the royal tour of Australia? This Joules dress is just like it! Add a raffia bag and espadrilles to channel Meghan.

Joules side button stripe dress, from £19.95, eBay

Or head to the Joules eBay outlet where there's a similar version in sunny yellow.

Dorothy Perkins floral dress, £19.99, eBay

Florals aren’t just for spring – just look at this Dorothy Perkins dress for inspiration. Layer a denim jacket over for the evening and you’re pub-ready.

Superdry broderie anglaise dress, £38.49, eBay

We adore a broderie anglaise dress for summer and this Superdry mini is available in white and blue stripe.

Miss Selfridge leopard dress, £12.49, eBay

This square-neck dress from Miss Selfridge has Holly Willoughby vibes; we love the bold leopard print and longer sleeves.

Miss Selfridge floral mini dress, £13.49, eBay

Miss Selfridge’s floral tea dress is a flattering fit, whatever your body type. We’d wear with white plimsolls and a denim jacket.

Superdry summer knit dress, £32.50, eBay

Chillier summer days call for lightweight knitted dresses. Wear this Superdry button-up with a pair of chunky Dad sandals and plenty of gold accessories.

Dorothy Perkins bardot denim dress, £11.99, eBay

Bardot styles are always a favourite come summer, and with added frills this Dorothy Perkins mini will be great for holidays too.

