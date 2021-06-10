﻿
tennis-outfits-women

Excited for Wimbledon? 10 best tennis outfits for women this summer 

Game, Set & Match: Get all the new tennis gear

Leanne Bayley

As we draw closer to Wimbledon, now is the time to dust off your tennis shoes and channel your inner Serena Williams. And if you're not #blessed with serving skills like the tennis champs, just channel the likes of the fash pack on Instagram. From Love Island star Maura Higgins and fashion influencer Lauren Crowe, we're into the overall aesthetic - if they don't make you want to buy a pair of tennis shoes, we don't know what will. Every year, when the sun comes out to play and the Wimbledon hysteria begins, tennis gear swings into season, with rackets flying off the shelves and onto the court. For women, it's all about the cute tennis outfit with tennis skirts and dresses being a major focus.

Let us serve you the best tennis outfit for women in summer 2021… 

Adidas Originals Tennis dress, £44.95, ASOS

ASOS has this fun classic Adidas Originals Tennis Dress with green accents. 

Tennis skirt (skort), £60, Sweaty Betty 

We'll have this entire outfit please. And more balls. 

Oversized tennis T-shirt, £4.80, Boohoo

This will look just as good on the court as it will in the pub afterwards.

Lacoste French Open dress, £238, Farfetch 

Farfetch has a timeless option from Lacoste ideal for tennis fans.

Gucci tennis-logo sweatshirt, £700, Matches Fashion 

Designer lovers will adore this Gucci logo sweatshirt from Matches Fashion. 

NikeCourt tennis jacket, £69.99, Nike

You'll feel bad-ass if you head to the court wearing this Nike tennis jacket.

Spanx white tennis skort, £62, Selfridges

Spanx's tennis skirt is perfect - at the waistband you have a double-layer of fabric for a smoothing effect, while support short liners prevent any chafing from occurring. And the best part? Two pockets, ideal for storing your keys, cards, and phone.

NikeCourt tie-dye tank top, £19.95, Nike

Thanks to the unique dyeing process, each tank will be one of a kind.

Tennis dress, £5.99, Decathlon

The tennis shop at Decathlon has practical needs covered, taking in tennis shoes, tennis balls, rackets, tops, wristbands, dresses and even nets if you want a court of your own to practice on.

Tennis dress, from £24, Amazon 

 This coral tennis dress also comes in an array of colours, so you're guaranteed to find the right one for you. 

Backpack, £169, Radley London 

Designed in collaboration with tennis pro Johanna Konta, the new Radley Responsible athleisure collection features this zip-top backpack – a spacious shape made with lightweight recycled nylon, logo-jacquard webbing straps and sporty details.

