7 cool men’s fashion brands we spied on eBay Outlet, from Barbour to adidas

Slogan sweatshirts, white sneakers, fun T-shirts, patterned trunks – eBay Brand Outlet is the place to head to for the best men’s summer fashion from big name brands like Barbour, adidas, Wrangler and Superdry, all for less.

Not sure where to start? We’ve rounded up the best men’s fashion brands for 2021 we spied on eBay Outlet, so he can kickstart his summer in style…

Barbour

Barbour is the quintessential British heritage brand, loved for its quilted jackets, gilets and knitwear. eBay Brand Outlet has a host of Barbour classics, including T-shirts and raincoats too.

Barbour Mens Heritage Liddesdale Quilt Jacket, £109.95, eBay Brand Outlet

But it’s this lightly quilted jacket we love to see him through every season, from rainy summers to chilly winters.

Calvin Klein

Famed for their classic CK boxers and jeans (which you’ll find on eBay too!), you can’t beat a simple Calvin Klein white tee or their loungewear pieces to elevate his wardrobe a notch.

Calvin Klein T-shirt, was £34.99, NOW £28.94, eBay Brand Outlet

You can never have too many T-shirts, and Calvin Klein’s 100% cotton tee with slogan will be worn again and again.

Adidas

One of the best sportswear brands, adidas’ range of sneakers are loved for their durability, comfort and style too.

Adidas Americana low cushioned trainers, was £64.99, NOW £39.15, eBay Brand Outlet

A little twist to the classic white trainer, this cool pair feature green and white stripes and a cushioned sole.

Superdry

The uber-cool streetwear brand has it all, slogan tops, fine knit sweaters, polo tops, jackets, jeans, the lot.

Superdry Pique polo shirt, was £34.99, NOW £24.49, eBay Brand Outlet

Swap your T-shirt for this smarter polo shirt, in the most wearable khaki green.

Joules

Joules is a brilliant high street brand for the whole family, with their cool linen shirts and swimwear for men – and sometimes matching pieces for the kids too!

Joules Jersey printed polo shirt, £39.95, eBay Brand Outlet

Pair this floral polo shirt with navy chinos and a straw hat for ultimate summer vibes.

Office

Office is home to some of the best shoe brands including Ted Baker, New Balance, Tommy Hilfiger and Timberland.

Ted Baker Udamo White Trainers, £109, eBay Brand Outlet

We love the minimalism of these crisp, white trainers from Ted Baker; try wearing with a suit for those summer events.

Jack Wills

This British high street brand has gained a legion of loyal fans who adore its easy to wear styles.

Jack Wills chino shorts, was £44.99, NOW £13.99, eBay Brand Outlet

Available in white or navy, these polka dot chino shorts can be dressed up or down, whatever your summer occasion.

