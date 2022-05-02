15 Best men's swimwear brands 2022: Swim trunks from M&S,Reiss Ralph Lauren & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Summer is just around the corner, and whether you're planning a holiday abroad with the family, city break, last minute getaway, staycation, or just need new swimwear for a trip to the local lido, a pair of comfortable swimming trunks for men is essential.

There are a whole host of swimwear brands for men to shop on the high street, as well as high-end labels, from the likes of M&S and Reiss to Ralph Lauren and Vilebrequin.

Whether you are shopping for yourself, your husband, parent, boyfriend or partner, you're in luck as we've found the best men’s swimwear brands to shop for stylish, yet comfortable, swimming trunks so they can channel their inner 007 secret agent when walking out to sea.

From plain designs to patterned numbers, swimming shorts, to longer surfer-style swimmers, we have you covered.

M&S

M&S is the place to shop everything, including swimwear for men. M&S’ own brands, including Good Move, as well as M&S Collection, but they also stock leading swimwear brand Speedo.

Whether you are shopping for everyday swimwear, sporting swimmers, or leisure garments, there is something for everyone.

Quick Dry Swim Shorts, £12.50, M&S

John Lewis

Similar to M&S, John Lewis stocks a whole host of swimwear brands to suit every shopper’s needs.

From athletic designs to relaxed holiday-appropriate style, shorts to swimming trunks, and everything in between, Ralph Lauren, Ted Baker, Superdry, Speedo and more.

Speedo Essential Endurance+ Swim Shorts, £18, John Lewis

Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein, may be stocked in various retailers, so you can get your hands on the designer label’s standout swimwear styles easily.

From classic shorts in timeless colours, or vibrant prints, Calvin Klein has all bases covered.

2-in-1 Swim Shorts, £65, Calvin Klein

Vilebrequin

Vilebrequin is a brand popular amongst fashion influencers, so those looking for top-quality swimwear - look no further.

For those looking for statement swimwear you can shop a variety of patterns, with the iconic Vilebrequin logo on the front, or more timeless pieces. One thing is for sure your suitcase is not packed properly without them.

Tortoise Swim Shorts, £139 (Was £195), Flannels

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren is another firm favourite when it comes to shopping for swimwear for men.

While some may be looking for short swim shorts to make sure you get the ultimate tan this summer, or longer-length versions, Ralph Lauren provides the necessary coverage, style, comfort and practicality.

Ralph Lauren Traveller Swim Shorts, £65, John Lewis

JD Sports

From Nike and Adidas to Superdry and Speedo, JD Sports is the place to shop for every age and need, from your young children, teens, to older males.

While some may be looking for swimming trunks, others may be in need of surfing attire, and JD offers all options to make your swimwear shop a breeze.

BOSS Whale Embroidered Swim Shorts, £55, JD Sports

Nike

Nike is the leading sportswear giant, so we're not surprised they have all styles covered when shopping men's swimwear.

From tight trunks to looser fitted designs, and belted swimming trunks to ensure you have no mishaps on your next beach day.

Men's Belted Packable Swimming Trunks, £54.95, Nike

Decathlon

Decathlon is known for being the place to shop sportswear, but they also have everyday and stylish holiday swimwear for men too.

Whether you are looking for trunks, tight shorts, swimming shorts that are short or longer in length, boardshorts, and even swimsuits, Decathlon has you covered - plus there's a sale on.

Surfing Standard Boardshorts 500, £24.99, Decathlon

Next

From Speedo to Ralph Lauren, Next is the one-stop-shop for holiday shopping.

From swimwear to other holiday attire and footwear, as well as accessories, you can fill your suitcase to the brim all at Next.

Superdry Blue Classic Board Shorts, £40, Next

ASOS

If you're in a hurry to shop your holiday essentials, ASOS is a saving grace.

With ASOS you can shop their own brand range, as well as the prestigious ASOS Design, plus many other labels, from Nike, Adidas, Calvin Klein, Bershka, and many more.

Plus, you can shop for individual items, or sets, such as packs of swim shorts, so you are guaranteed to get value for money.

2 pack swim shorts in khaki & stone, £22, ASOS

Boohoo

Boohoo Man is another firm favourite online retailer, and one shopping destination to go to for those shopping on a budget.

Recycled Original Man Short Swim Shorts, £10.50 (Was £14), Boohoo

Reiss

Reiss is the mid-way range for shoppers looking for something a little more upmarket than M&S, but not as luxe as designer labels.

Many of Reiss’ swim designs are stylish enough you could pull them off for everyday wear with a linen shirt in a lunch spot.

SHIP Side Adjuster Dogtooth Swim Shorts, £68, Reiss

La Redoute

La Redoute has a sale on select men’s swimwear options, so it is the perfect place - and time - to shop a bargain. So it is time to stock up.

3-Stripes Swim Trunks, £19.80 (Was £22), La Redoute

Mango

Mango has a selection of men’s swimwear options to shop, which are not only practical but super stylish too.

From block colours to stripe prints, shoppers are spoilt for choice. Now it's time to book that holiday!

Seersucker swimming trunks, £35.99, Mango

Massimo Dutti

Massimo Dutti is the place to go for those looking for slim tailored pieces, and stylish ensembles, from outerwear to swimwear and accessories.

Whether you are shopping solely swimwear, or the full holiday shop, Massimo Dutti has you covered.

Floral Print Swimming Trunks, £39.95, Massimo Dutti

