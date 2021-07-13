Green dresses are trending for summer - the 5 we're loving right now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's official, green is the colour of the moment! From bright neon hues to rich emerald shades, celebrities and royals alike are loving gorgeous green dresses right now – and so are we. Leaving fans green with envy, Kate Middleton, Holly Willoughby and Kim Sears have all rocked green frocks this season, and you can too. Update your summer wardrobe with the most on-trend styles from River Island, New Look, ASOS and more.

Bardot-style Green Dress, £55, River Island

It's hard not to fall in love with River Island's bardot midi. This apple green shade is seriously chic and would look incredible teamed with gold accessories.

Puff Sleeve Green Dress, £22.99, New Look

Opt for an elegant emerald look this summer with New Look's puff-sleeved dress.

Embroidered Green Dress, £55, Marks & Spencer

This boho beauty combines embroidery and pintuck detailing, giving it an on-trend folk vibe.

Green Dress, £149, Whistles

You're sure to make a statement in this vibrant green dress by Whistles.

Square Neck Green Dress, £20, ASOS

ASOS' square neck cami is a total bargain at just £20.

