Leather-jackets-blazers-coats

14 best leather jackets to shop now: From M&S’s leather blazer to the iconic All Saints biker

Leather jackets that will last a lifetime...

Hollie Brotherton

A real leather jacket is a true investment piece. It's worth splashing that extra cash, as once you get it right, you're set for life. With the focus more than ever on making sustainable sartorial choices and creating a wardrobe that's built to last, what better place to start than with a leather jacket, blazer or longline coat to throw on over everything this autumn?

Leather has long been a staple for all of the most stylish celebs, from Kate Moss to Meghan Markle and Leonie Hanne (above) to Bella Hadid. It adds a bit of edge to any outfit and creates timeless looks that never age.  

Bella-Hadid-street-style-leather-3

Whether it's a trench coat or an oversized blazer, Bella Hadid is rarely seen without a leather jacket

Shopping for your new wardrobe staple? We've found 14 of the best leather jackets available online in a whole range of different silhouettes and styles.

Leather blazers

Marks-and-Spencer-blazer-leather

Leather single breasted blazer, £249, Marks & Spencer

This leather blazer from the M&S Autograph collection has a relaxed fit and single-breasted design making it super versatile for layering this season.

Arket-leather-blazer

Oversized leather blazer, £290, Arket

With its oversized fit and soft buttery leather, Arket's leather blazer is a must-have. It's available in black or sage green.

Frankie-Shop-leather-blazer

Frankie Shop Olympia blazer, £315, Net-A-Porter

Frankie Shop's Olympia blazer is slightly oversized and fully lined. It's an effortless piece in the perfect cut that would go with just about anything.

River-Island-leather-blazer

Black RI Studio leather blazer, £160, River Island

For a tailored cut, go for this leather blazer by River Island Studio. Wear it with a white shirt and bright accessories.

Leather biker jackets

All-Saints-Balfern-jacket

Balfern leather biker jacket, £319, All Saints

All Saints is synonymous with leather jackets and the biker styles are iconic for a reason. Perfectly crafted in soft leather, if you only have one, make it the Balfern.

Leather-jacket-jigsaw

Cropped leather jacket, £280, Jigsaw

With button fastenings instead of a zip, we love Jigsaw's unique take on the classic leather jacket.

Leather-jacket-deadwood

Deadwood river leather biker jacket, £380, Net-A-Porter

Deadwood's leather jacket is made from upcycled vintage pieces, so it's both sustainable and has that authentic 'worn' look.

Karen-Millen-leather-jacket

Leather signature biker jacket, was £329 now £263.20, Karen Millen

With its lightly tailored silhouette, Karen Millen's signature leather jacket would pair perfectly with a smarter evening outfit.

Mango-leather-biker-jacket

Mango leather biker jacket, £119.99, ASOS

Leather jackets don't come much more classic (or affordable) than this one from Mango.

All-Saints-Geo-leather-jacket

Geo leather biker jacket, £378, Reiss

Crafted from premium leather, the bestselling Geo jacket from Reiss has silver-tone zip detailing and a feminine fit.

Leather longline coats

Oasis-leather-trench-coat

Leather trench coat, was £349 now £279.20, Oasis

The leather trench has been a runway mainstay for the last few years. This one will see you through the transitional seasons in style.

ASOS-mum-leather-jacket

ASOS DESIGN 90's mum leather jacket, £110, ASOS

Longer than your average leather jacket, this 90s-style piece from ASOS features casual drop shoulders and a belted waist.

Free-People-trench-coat

Midnight train leather duster, £600, Free People

Channel Bella in Free People's leather coat with a longline silhouette and removable faux-fur collar.

Hush-leather-trench-coat

Leather trench coat, £389, Hush

This leather trench coat from Hush comes in a timeless chocolate brown shade and would look equally stylish over a slip dress or jeans and a tee.

