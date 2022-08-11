Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner have both been spotted in these £75 trainers, and they go with everything

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

I think we can all agree our trainer collections will never be complete. After spotting the likes of Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kate Moss and Hailey Bieber in the same classic adidas pair, we now have one more addition to add to our wishlists.

The adidas Samba trainers have the kind of sleek design that go with everything in your wardrobe, as demonstrated by the It-girls.

Bella Hadid wears adidas Samba trainers in New York in April

Bella Hadid has worn Sambas with low-rise baggy jeans, while Kendall Jenner paired hers with jersey shorts, a crop top and an oversized shirt.

Most recently, Hailey Bieber was spotted wearing her Samba trainers in her Who's in my Bathroom? YouTube video with Maddie Zeigler, previously adding them to a classic denim cut-offs and leather jacket ensemble. Even Kate Moss was an OG fan back in 2015.

Kendall pairs her adidas Samba trainers with casual boxers and an oversized shirt

Originally designed for footballers, the retro three-stripe trainers are now a firm street style favourite, and with prices from £75, they’re more accessible than your average trending celebrity shoe.

Hailey Beiber wears her adidas Samba trainers out in LA in June

The original black pair appear to be the most popular, but we equally love the new Velosambas in the cream colourway, especially for the summer months. Made from recycled and vegan materials, there’s also a suede navy pair with matte gold detail and one in cloud white with fluro stripes.

Samba super shoes, £75, adidas

Velosamba cycling shoes in cream white, £100, adidas

Velosamba cycling shoes in crew navy, £100, adidas

Velosamba cycling shoes in cloud white, £100, adidas

Move over Stan Smiths, the Samba is most definitely the sneaker of the moment.

