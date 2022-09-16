9 timeless camel coats - inspired by Olivia Palermo and Emily Ratajkowski

Orin Carlin
Camel coats: embrace the wardrobe staple and overhaul your outerwear right now - inspired by Olivia Palermo and Emily Ratajkowski
What even is an autumn outerwear collection without a staple camel coat? Hold off on the purchase of that eye-wateringly expensive patterned piece, likewise the shaggy Penny Lane style you've been lusting after – for when it comes to versatility, the camel coat wins every single time.
As far as wardrobe heroes go, let it be known – the camel coat is worth its weight in gold. Throw it over a pair of low-waisted boyfriend jeans, use it to elevate a slightly tired neutral polo neck, or even pair it with a midi skirt and knee-high alligator-style boots.
What is exactly the secret behind the magic of a camel coat? We reckon its beauty lies in the fact that 'camel' can be used as an umbrella term for a variety of shades, united in their colour connection with the fur of the much-adored hump-backed mammal.
Essentially, 'camel' is super forgiving. Warm tan, latte, dark sand, muted caramel – all these shades are equally permissible, meaning that there is a style out there to suit every complexion. Very few other pieces could compete with the camel coat's superior egalitarian approach – its ability to flatter is unrivalled.
Which camel coats should I be investing in?
If you're looking to splurge, it's key that you plump for a design with a timeless quality. We adore the chrome detailing on LK Bennett's deep tan number, as well as Mango's sleek double-breasted version featuring smoky tortoiseshell buttons.
Hello! Fashion shares our edit of timeless camel coats - as inspired by some stylish celebrities:
Hailey Bieber
Long coat with tailored collar, £559, Sandro
Victoria Beckham
Camia coat, £695, Joseph
Kaia Gerber
Keefe coat, £459, LK Bennett
Alexa Chung
Tailored wool coat, £119.99, Mango
Emilia Clarke
Wool coat, £359, Karen Millen
Emily Ratajkowski
AllSaints Sidney coat, £299, John Lewis
Irina Shayk
Medea wool coat, £395, Axel Arigato
Olivia Palermo
There Was One, £915, Farfetch
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Single-breasted coat, £300, Tommy Hilfiger
