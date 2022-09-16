9 timeless camel coats - inspired by Olivia Palermo and Emily Ratajkowski

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

What even is an autumn outerwear collection without a staple camel coat? Hold off on the purchase of that eye-wateringly expensive patterned piece, likewise the shaggy Penny Lane style you've been lusting after – for when it comes to versatility, the camel coat wins every single time.

As far as wardrobe heroes go, let it be known – the camel coat is worth its weight in gold. Throw it over a pair of low-waisted boyfriend jeans, use it to elevate a slightly tired neutral polo neck, or even pair it with a midi skirt and knee-high alligator-style boots.

What is exactly the secret behind the magic of a camel coat? We reckon its beauty lies in the fact that 'camel' can be used as an umbrella term for a variety of shades, united in their colour connection with the fur of the much-adored hump-backed mammal.

Essentially, 'camel' is super forgiving. Warm tan, latte, dark sand, muted caramel – all these shades are equally permissible, meaning that there is a style out there to suit every complexion. Very few other pieces could compete with the camel coat's superior egalitarian approach – its ability to flatter is unrivalled.

Which camel coats should I be investing in?

If you're looking to splurge, it's key that you plump for a design with a timeless quality. We adore the chrome detailing on LK Bennett's deep tan number, as well as Mango's sleek double-breasted version featuring smoky tortoiseshell buttons.

Hello! Fashion shares our edit of timeless camel coats - as inspired by some stylish celebrities:

Hailey Bieber

Long coat with tailored collar, £559, Sandro

Victoria Beckham

Camia coat, £695, Joseph

Kaia Gerber

Keefe coat, £459, LK Bennett

Alexa Chung

Tailored wool coat, £119.99, Mango

Emilia Clarke

Wool coat, £359, Karen Millen

Emily Ratajkowski

AllSaints Sidney coat, £299, John Lewis

Irina Shayk

Medea wool coat, £395, Axel Arigato

Olivia Palermo

There Was One, £915, Farfetch

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Single-breasted coat, £300, Tommy Hilfiger

