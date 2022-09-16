﻿

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

9 timeless camel coats - inspired by Olivia Palermo and Emily Ratajkowski

Shop our favourite styles now

What even is an autumn outerwear collection without a staple camel coat? Hold off on the purchase of that eye-wateringly expensive patterned piece, likewise the shaggy Penny Lane style you've been lusting after – for when it comes to versatility, the camel coat wins every single time.

As far as wardrobe heroes go, let it be known – the camel coat is worth its weight in gold. Throw it over a pair of low-waisted boyfriend jeans, use it to elevate a slightly tired neutral polo neck, or even pair it with a midi skirt and knee-high alligator-style boots.

MORE: 10 cape coats to switch up your outerwear

What is exactly the secret behind the magic of a camel coat? We reckon its beauty lies in the fact that 'camel' can be used as an umbrella term for a variety of shades, united in their colour connection with the fur of the much-adored hump-backed mammal.

Essentially, 'camel' is super forgiving. Warm tan, latte, dark sand, muted caramel – all these shades are equally permissible, meaning that there is a style out there to suit every complexion. Very few other pieces could compete with the camel coat's superior egalitarian approach – its ability to flatter is unrivalled.

 READ: 8 designer autumn coats to give your outerwear an overhaul

RELATED: 7 designer scarves to get wrapped up in this season

Which camel coats should I be investing in?

If you're looking to splurge, it's key that you plump for a design with a timeless quality. We adore the chrome detailing on LK Bennett's deep tan number, as well as Mango's sleek double-breasted version featuring smoky tortoiseshell buttons. 

Hello! Fashion shares our edit of timeless camel coats - as inspired by some stylish celebrities:

Hailey Bieber

 

Long coat with tailored collar, £559, Sandro

 SHOP NOW

Victoria Beckham

 

Camia coat, £695, Joseph

 SHOP NOW

Kaia Gerber

 

Keefe coat, £459, LK Bennett

 SHOP NOW

Alexa Chung

 

Tailored wool coat, £119.99, Mango

 SHOP NOW

Emilia Clarke

 

Wool coat, £359, Karen Millen

 SHOP NOW

Emily Ratajkowski

 

AllSaints Sidney coat, £299, John Lewis

 SHOP NOW

Irina Shayk

 

Medea wool coat, £395, Axel Arigato

 SHOP NOW

Olivia Palermo

 

There Was One, £915, Farfetch

 SHOP NOW

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

 

Single-breasted coat, £300, Tommy Hilfiger

SHOP NOW

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about fashion trends

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back