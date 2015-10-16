Cheryl dazzles on rare night out with husband

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini has been married to her husband Jean-Bernard for over a year, but the couple rarely make public appearances together.



So fans of the X Factor judge were delighted when the star stepped out with her man to attend Ant and Dec's joint 40th birthday party on Thursday night.

The photogenic couple beamed as they were pictured arriving to the bash together, with Jean-Bernard affectionately placing his arm on Cheryl's back.



Cheryl looked show-stopping in a nude, floor-length gown that featured a thigh-high split and lace-up detailing. She paired the dress with gold strappy, a matching box clutch and dazzling diamond drop earrings.



Topping off the look was Cheryl's signature beauty look of smokey eyes and muted lips.

Other glamorous attendees included Ant and Dec's good friend Holly Willoughby. The mum-of-three showed off her incredible post-baby physique in a figure-hugging black dress with plunging detail.