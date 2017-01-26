Get the look: Kate's dazzling engagement ring

The Duchess of Cambridge 's engagement ring is one of the most famous in the world, and ever since the royal stepped out flaunting the sparkler, first owned by the late Princess Diana , jewellers have seen the "Kate effect" take over their sales worldwide.

The ring in question — a 12-carat oval Ceylon sapphire surrounded by a cluster of 14 diamonds set in white gold — was given to Kate by her husband Prince William in 2010, after the second-in-line to the throne proposed on a romantic holiday in Kenya.

The sapphire ring is one of the most iconic engagement rings of all time

We have discovered a more budget-friendly version – the price tag is a purse-pleasing £1,088 - from online jeweller Diamond Boutique.

"Nothing exceeds the demand for this iconic engagement ring," says Pritesh Vegad, founder of the brand.

A similar version from Diamond Boutique

"So naturally, we have a similar version in our range at Diamond Boutique, in various, ethically sourced gemstones to suit each individual's taste and style."

The retailer provides a bespoke service for rings, letting the buyer take full control of the creative design process. You work with a skilled creative director in a four-step process to design your timeless ring.