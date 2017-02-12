BAFTAs 2017: Leading ladies take the plunge in daring dresses

A plunging neckline was the trend du jour at the BAFTAs 2017 on Sunday night. A host of silver screen stars braved the British chill to arrive on the red carpet in dazzling dresses with the daring neckline. Leading the charge was Emma Stone, who was rocking a Chanel Couture ensemble of a, sheer embellished dress over matching trousers. Pointy, pewter-hued heels and a cute pearl anklet completed the look.

CLICK TO SEE ALL OF THE BAFTAS 2017 DRESSES

VIEW GALLERY

Emma Stone in Chanel

BAFTAs 2017: All the best dresses from the red carpet

Emma's look seemed to take social media with storm, with fans rushing to compliment the La La Land actress on her unique style. "Emma Stone is a goddess," wrote one Twitter user, while another said: "An actual queen. #emmastone #baftas."

VIEW GALLERY

Nicole Kidman in Armani

Nicole Kidman, meanwhile, wore an Armani dress cut almost to the navel. The gown featured a silver patterned top with a sleek black skirt, cinched in with an embellished belt. Nicole accessorised with a long silver necklace.

VIEW GALLERY

Julia Stiles

Gallery: The best ever BAFTA dresses

Another silver screen star to take the plunge was Julia Stiles, who stunned in a navel-grazing lilac gown by Maria Korovilas with floral detailing. Black Mirror star Bryce Dallas-Howard rocked a gorgeous sleek black gown that flattered her incredible physique.

VIEW GALLERY

Bryce Dallas-Howard

Rounding off the daring looks was Games of Thrones star Sophie Turner. The actress looked stunning in a black plunging sequinned top and a silver sequinned skirt with a thigh-high split.

VIEW GALLERY

Sophie Turner