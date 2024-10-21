The 5 winter jewellery trends to try in 2024 – as seen on our favourite influencers

Following fashion month, where designers debuted their latest collections in New York, London, Milan, Paris and Copenhagen, there's a host of new styling inspo as we head into the winter season.

Jewellery, in particular, has come to the forefront of our radar, and we’ve been eagle-eyed to spot the latest accessory trends to try – and following the post-fashion week socials of Instagram influencers and TikTok stars.

You can always count on them to showcase the latest pieces and the new and interesting ways to wear them. So whether you’re into simple or more statement jewellery, you’re bound to find a trend that matches your style with our roundup of the best new jewellery trends for winter...

5 winter jewellery trends to try in 2024

Pearl accents

© @vanessawhite

Heralded a classic in the world of gemstones, statement pearls have certainly made a comeback over the past year and aren't set to go away anytime soon.

The Saturdays singer turned influencer Vanessa White has shared her take on this elegant trend with layered Treated Freshwater Cultured Pearls T-bar Collier Necklaces and the Baroque Treated Freshwater Cultured Pearl Ring from the PANDORA ESSENCE collection.

Baroque Treated Freshwater Cultured Pearls T-bar Collier Necklace

£350 at Pandora

Baroque Treated Freshwater Cultured Pearl Ring

£100 at Pandora

Statement rings

© @whatevawears

If you’re looking to make a more striking statement with your jewellery, a bold ring is the perfect piece that you can throw on and instantly look put together. Choose exaggerated, abstract shapes and stack your rings for maximum impact.

Digital creator What Eva Wears has championed this trend, wearing the PANDORA ESSENCE Organically Shaped Heart Ring alongside the Organically Shaped Stacking Rings.

Chunky bangles

© @denis

Retro style bangles have also made a comeback this year, except this time they’re infinitely more chic.

A modern take on the 1980s staple have proved a hit amongst the fashion community, with contemporary gold and silver designs taking precedence.

Digital creator Dënis Colak-Taylor shows how simple can sometimes work best wearing the PANDORA ESSENCE Organically Shaped Broad Open Bangle.

Organically Shaped Broad Open Bangle

£250 at Pandora

Layered necklaces

© @poseandrepeat

An easy yet effective trend proving popular this season is to layer your necklaces.

Instead of wearing just one, layer your look with two or three – alternating lengths, styles and metals for a new take.

Instagram influencer Rubi of @poseandrepeat has sported this style, wearing a Pandora Moments Studded Chain Necklace with the gold Be Love Engravable Heart Charm, a Pandora ME Slim Treated Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace and the Linked Hearts Collier Necklace with the Engravable Rectangle Tag Pendant – all from Pandora.

Pandora ME Slim Treated Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace

£225 at Pandora

Charmed by charms

© @yvzux

Charms are also the latest accessory to have a revival – with many influencers adorning their necklaces and bracelets with them.

Instead of choosing silver or gold, why not wear both? Mixing and matching metals is a great way to add a more elevated feel to your look, as fashion influencer Ivona Zupet showcases on her Instagram.

She accents her Be Love Engravable Large Heart Charm with the smaller version alongside the Sparkling Pave Round Charm.

Be Love Engravable Heart Charm

£25 at Pandora

