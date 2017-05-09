Kate's engagement dress brand Issa snapped up by House of Fraser

U.K. department store group House of Fraser has acquired women's fashion label Issa. The brand, which was founded in 2003 by designer Daniella Helayel, rose to prominence when the Duchess of Cambridge wore a sapphire blue Issa dress during the formal announcement of her engagement to Prince William back in 2010.

London-based Helayel later struggled to finance production of her line, including her famed jersey dresses, and the company was purchased by Camilla Al Fayed, the daughter of former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed.

After shuttering the label in 2015, the brand has now been purchased by House of Fraser, with a revamped line due to appear in stores shortly.

"We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Issa to our portfolio of exclusive brands," said Maria Hollins, executive director for buying and design at House of Fraser. "It is such an iconic premium British fashion label, with a strong reputation amongst fashion focused customers. It truly epitomises confidence for women, something which resonates well with our customers."

House of Fraser executives did not comment on the company's purchase price. However, they did confirm that the revitalised Issa brand will be unveiled in stores from next week, and go on sale later in the year, with prices ranging from £79-£199.

"The design and buying team have worked extremely hard over the last 10 months to develop a range that was true to the Issa brand, by keeping the luxury element of the clothing yet offering a modern twist. Customers will recognise the iconic Issa prints which we have developed within the range as well as the iconic styles coveted by so many," added Hollins.

The news of Issa's acquisition comes as New York-based company Coach announced that it had purchased fashion and accessories label Kate Spade.