Victoria Beckham accentuates her slender limbs in leather trousers

Victoria Beckham looked achingly cool on Thursday evening as she stepped out in London for British Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman's leaving party at Dock Kitchen. Showing off her styling prowess, the designer rocked a pair of statement leather trousers - featuring a contrasting scarlet waistband, patch pockets and zip detailing - with an ever so simple white T-shirt. She elevated her fashion-forward look with a pair of black stiletto pumps and an elegant watch.

Victoria showed off her styling skills at Dock Kitchen on Thursday

The 43-year-old style icon's dark hair was swept off her face in a gloriously dishevelled up-do which drew attention to her elfin features. When it came to make-up, Victoria opted for a subtly sculpted base, a classic smoky eye with plenty of eye-opening mascara and a nude, matte lip.

Earlier this month she looked right on trend as she strolled through New York wearing a loose-fitting sky blue pyjama set from her SS18 resort collection. The singer-turned-fashion designer wore the checked set undone at the neck and teamed them with a pair of sandals as well as her signature oversized sunglasses. Her hair was styled in loose waves and tucked behind one ear. Make-up-wise, Victoria went for a low-key look which comprised a flawless base and a neutral lip with a subtle sheen.

Victoria with her friend Alexander Shulman, editor-in-chief of British Vogue

British Vogue editor-in-chief Alexandra Shulman appeared on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, where she spoke about stepping down from the role after 25 years. Talking to the hosts, she said: “I think when you get to those kind of landmark moments it does make you sort of assess what you’ve done, and I realised at the end of last year, which was our 100th birthday, that I’d pretty well done everything I thought I could do with the magazine, but I still didn’t think I was going to leave.”

