Fearne Cotton uploads rare photo of daughter Honey in fancy dress! The Celebrity Juice star has her own little butterfly!

Fearne Cotton always been incredibly protective of her has two children - Rex, four, and Honey, two and has chosen to keep their faces out of her public snaps. The doting mum has always been understandably protective of her children's privacy. Occasionally however, she shares snippets of her family life with fans – and on Thursday the wife of Jesse Wood shared a rare photo of her daughter Honey, which was beyond adorable! The snap show the little girl posing in a pair of butterfly wings, combining her fancy-dress accessory with a pair of patterned leggings, mini UGG boots and a furry jumper. The two-year-old seems to have inherited her mum's quirkly, eclectic dress sense, and proud mum Fearne captioned the snapshot: "If nothing ever changed they'd be no butterflies."

Fearne's daughter Honey looked adorable in butterfly wings

Honey looked fabulous in sweet pink coat with her initials on the back

Honey – whose full name is Honey Krissy Wood – has lots of vibrant outfits, and her photos always prove to be a huge hit with the Celebrity Juice panellist’s social media fans. In November, the TV presenter uploaded a delightful snap of her daughter wearing bright pink, faux fur coat with her initials on the back.

Fashion-mad Fearne has a keen interest in the wonderful world of children's fashion and designed an affordable range for Boots Mini Club, which was launched in August 2017 – with prices starting from just £7.99. Her daughter was the ideal model for the range and has been spotted wearing some of the stylish items. Fearne said of the line:

"It's a dream to be able to combine two of my favourite things; fashion, and my kids. I'm a real perfectionist and the team at mini club are the same, so we've really pushed ourselves to create cool but wearable clothes that are affordable for parents too." she explained.