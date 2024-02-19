I'm a pro at shopping in Marks & Spencer and these 12 new-season buys look like they're designer

The headline of this article sounds pretty smug doesn't it? But honestly, I just have a skill in finding gems on the Marks & Spencer website or when I go for a browse in-store. It might be because I've worked in the fashion industry for 15+ years - you just become in-tune with the hero pieces that are being sold, and you get to see previews before everyone else.

Sometimes it's as simple as how the item gets photographed for the website. For example, there are certain models you know some brands save for the best items. Or, it might also be because I shop for a living on HELLO! and our readers just love perusing the latest new-in pieces at M&S - join the club!

The biggest reason is probably because I love a bit of Marks & Spencer, and I have done for the past ten years or so. I remember when I worked at Elle Magazine and the M&S flagship store was close by so I'd always be having a little browse on my lunch hour.

The brand is so strong right now - and celebrities agree. Vogue Williams – a brand ambassador for M&S – is always modelling her latest style buy, and Holly Willoughby, a former brand ambassador, has been the Queen of picking out gems when the new season drops.

But let's talk about the new season, shall we? It's getting lighter in the mornings and the evenings, and the temperature has started to rise, now is the perfect time to purchase a few spring pieces. I've included some transitional essentials ahead of your spring wardrobe. I couldn't resist a couple of vacation must-buys as well.

How I chose the best new-season M&S buys for spring

Wow factor: What made me go 'wow', and what made me want to add to basket. Everything below is what I think looks stylish and perfect for the new-season.

I wanted all of these pieces to be added to your spring wardrobe with ease. In fact, they can all be mixed and matched. Style: I wanted to choose stylish buys only. Like I said, I have spidey-senses when I look on M&S, so I just went with my gut.

Best new-season buys for spring