I'm a pro at shopping in Marks & Spencer and these 12 new-season buys look like they're designer

The headline of this article sounds pretty smug doesn't it? But honestly, I just have a skill in finding gems on the Marks & Spencer website or when I go for a browse in-store. It might be because I've worked in the fashion industry for 15+ years - you just become in-tune with the hero pieces that are being sold, and you get to see previews before everyone else.
Sometimes it's as simple as how the item gets photographed for the website. For example, there are certain models you know some brands save for the best items. Or, it might also be because I shop for a living on HELLO! and our readers just love perusing the latest new-in pieces at M&S - join the club!
The biggest reason is probably because I love a bit of Marks & Spencer, and I have done for the past ten years or so. I remember when I worked at Elle Magazine and the M&S flagship store was close by so I'd always be having a little browse on my lunch hour.
The brand is so strong right now - and celebrities agree. Vogue Williams – a brand ambassador for M&S – is always modelling her latest style buy, and Holly Willoughby, a former brand ambassador, has been the Queen of picking out gems when the new season drops.
But let's talk about the new season, shall we? It's getting lighter in the mornings and the evenings, and the temperature has started to rise, now is the perfect time to purchase a few spring pieces. I've included some transitional essentials ahead of your spring wardrobe. I couldn't resist a couple of vacation must-buys as well.
How I chose the best new-season M&S buys for spring
Wow factor: What made me go 'wow', and what made me want to add to basket. Everything below is what I think looks stylish and perfect for the new-season.
Versatility: I wanted all of these pieces to be added to your spring wardrobe with ease. In fact, they can all be mixed and matched.
Style: I wanted to choose stylish buys only. Like I said, I have spidey-senses when I look on M&S, so I just went with my gut.
Best new-season buys for spring
M&S Floral Round Neck Midi Tea Dress
The M&S Floral Dot Dress Of Dreams
Editor's Note
I just love a floral dress in spring (groundbreaking, I know!), and the swishy hem and the three-quarter length sleeves give it a new season feel.
Perfect For
Dinner with friends - it's roomy enough to eat a three-course dinner.
With its cute ditsy floral pattern, this tea dress is ideal for a special occasion - and because it'll look great with boots and a coat (while it's still chilly), you'll be nice and comfy.
M&S Cotton Rich Stormwear Short Trench Coat
The M&S Short Jacket Of Dreams
Editor's Note
I have a total obsession with M&S' trench coats - they bring them back year after year. For 2024, it's had a modern refresh with a cropped version.
Perfect For
Dressed casually in an Anine Bing cool girl way, or if you like to wear your short trench to the office, this could also look great for workwear.
This M&S cropped trench jacket is made from cotton-rich fabric with added stretch for a comfortable feel.
M&S Pure Linen Cargo Trousers
The M&S Cargo Trousers Of Dreams
Editor's Note
I am crazy for cargo trousers at the moment - especially for down time wear over the weekend.
Perfect For
A day of exploring.
These utility trousers blend on-trend cargo styling with breezy pure linen, and what's more, they're elasticated at the back for comfort.
M&S Ridged Heart Stud Earrings
The M&S Earrings Of Dreams
Editor's Note
I'm in my earrings era right now so these would be perfect in my jewellery box for spring.
Perfect For
Wearing with an all-black ensemble. Let your earrings do all the talking.
Statement earrings are having a real moment right now and these rigid heart shaped earrings are absolutely on the money.
M&S Cotton Rich Single Breasted Relaxed Blazer
M&S Denim Blazer Of Dreams
Editor's Note
I am truly obsessed with this denim blazer, but then again, I'm obsessed with all things 00s.
Perfect For
A first date and you're wanting to look cool.
This cotton-rich blazer is made from denim-look fabric for casual-cool appeal. Style with a pair of cool girl trainers; whether you go for the Adidas Sambas or the Spezials.
M&S Cotton Rich Belted Longline Trench Coat
The M&S Trench Coat Of Dreams
Editor's Note
A trench coat is a must-have when you're going from winter to spring. This feels a bit fresher than your typical trench coat.
Perfect For
Trips to the office.
The warmer weather will come - get prepared! This trench coat will quickly become your go-to option in unpredictable weather.
M&S Denim Midi Skirt
The M&S Denim Skirt Of Dreams
Editor's Note
I am on the hunt for the perfect denim skirt this year - it's a key look for your pub garden dates so you might want to snap one up now.
Perfect For
Pub get-togethers with your friends. Team with a tee or a shirt, or would be great for a casual work event as well.
Last year, everyone was desperate for the perfect denim skirt, and the M&S buyers have listened.
M&S Per Una Breton Top
The M&S Breton Top Of Dreams
Editor's Note
Blame Princess Kate or maybe Alexa Chung, but I have an addiction to a Breton print. This M&S top is definitely going straight into my basket. I love the smaller stripes for something a little different to the usual.
Perfect For
Well, that's the beauty of a Breton top. You can wear it how you see fit! A trip to the supermarket? Perfect! A night out? Go for it. Working from home? Sure. It'll be the most hard-working item in your wardrobe.
Available in navy and light green, this stylish striped top features an elegant slash neckline. What's more, it's crafted from breathable pure cotton.
M&S Denim Belted Ankle Grazer Jumpsuit
M&S Jumpsuit Of Dreams
Editor's Note
You can't deny that 'spring', 'denim', and 'jumpsuit' are just three words that go together, and this delightfully forgiving jumpsuit from Marks will be the gift that keeps on giving.
Perfect For
A night out! You might not think of a denim jumpsuit for evening wear, but trust us, this works.
What do we love about this jumpsuit? It's perfect for day or night - and there are plenty of pockets.
M&S Wide Fit Leather Studded Gladiator Sandals
M&S Sandals We Love
Editor's Note
Ok, we might be getting our hopes up - wearing sandals in spring - but you know when you need a pair they will be sold out. These also come in gold.
Perfect For
A holiday or a day trip somewhere.
These wide-fit gladiator sandals look so expensive and they will be perfect for a day running errands or meeting with friends.
M&S Flared Jeggings
M&S Leggings Of Dreams
Editor's Note
We're not ready to part with our black jeans just yet, to ease yourself in gently these kick-flare leggings could be so ideal.
Perfect For
Adding a little cool factor instead of jeans for lunch with friends.
An on-trend kick-flare makes these cotton-rich jeggings an elevated choice for laid-back days. And yes, they do have an elasticated waistband.
M&S Straw Cross Body Duffle Bag
M&S Spring Bag Of Dreams
Editor's Note
This bag looks SO expensive, don't you think? If you told me this was a designer bag, I wouldn't question it.
Perfect For
Days out, going shopping and just general life.
This straw duffle bag is a stylish choice for carrying your essentials. It features detachable straps and a drawstring fastening for versatility.