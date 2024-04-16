Marks & Spencer's new sexy cut-out dress made me do a double-take

Marks & Spencer has been dropping stylish summer pieces left right and centre that have got me excited for the warmer weather, and the retailer's latest addition made me look twice.

The new-in Printed One-Shoulder Cut-Out Dress channels M&S's classic midi dresses but with a sexy twist, featuring cut-out detailing across the waist that I'm seeing everywhere right now.

Cut-out dresses are set to be a hit this summer, and Meghan Markle is paving the way for the trend. The 42-year-old looked better than ever as she debuted her elegant Heidi Merrick silk dress with a draped halter neck and a daring cut-out centre during her trip to the polo with her husband Prince Harry last week.

While M&S's cut-out number is described as a beach dress, I can see it being worn in so many different ways. The one-shoulder design paired with the puffed sleeve gives a feminine feel, while the elasticated waist makes it a practical choice for warm summer days at the park. I'd recommend styling the dress with a pair of gold sandals and a raffia bag for an effortless daywear look, layering up with a denim jacket during those cooler days.

The cut-out detailing elevates the dress in a way that makes it easy to dress up. Whether it's worn with flip flops at the beach or teamed with espadrille wedges and chunky gold jewellery for holiday nights out, it will definitely be a staple in any summer wardrobe – and the gorgeous red print sets it apart from other summer dresses I've seen around recently.

© Marks & Spencer The cut-out detailing perfectly complements the practical elasticated waist

While the new-in style is yet to bring in any reviews, M&S has an identical black version online, and shoppers have been praising the dress for its high-quality and flattering fit. One reviewer wrote: "Love this dress. Can’t wait to wear it in the summer! Fits perfectly, excellent quality."

Another added: "I’ve just bought this for my holiday and it’s so flattering you wouldn’t believe! Put it in your basket before it sells out!"

The M&S dress is pretty unique, and there aren't many other alternatives around right now. If you love the cut-out style though, New Look has a gorgeous midi dress that features cut-out detailing across the waist, while Boohoo has a similar style in the sale with a stunning red floral print.