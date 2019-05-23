Marks & Spencer's incredible Duchess Meghan skirt dupe is finally here – but hurry! Who else predicts a sell out?

We're all well aware that the Duchess of Sussex is a loyal shopper at Marks & Spencer, so there's no doubt she'll majorly approve of the brand's latest ode to her style – a spot-on dupe of her Victoria Beckham chain-print outfit, worn at the Commonwealth Day service in March. The skirt in question was teased back in April, and it's finally here! Selling for £39.50, it's a tidy saving on Meghan's £1668 designer dress, and the A-line shape and print are near-on identical.

Marks & Spencer's 'Rope Print Shell Top', £25, and 'Printed Button Detailed A-Line Maxi Skirt', £39.50

You better hurry if you want to bag the new-in item, however, because it's bound to fly off the shelves – there's even a matching top, so you can achieve the head-to-toe look like Meghan. It's £25, so you can bag the whole outfit for £64.50. Winning.

M&S have impressed Meghan's fashion followers with a number of lookalike versions of her best-loved looks, including a £59 reimagining of her £900 Altuzarra dress and an uncanny dupe of one of the Duchess' most memorable Givenchy looks. The fine knitted midi dress, with a pleated skirt and fitted short-sleeved top, looks remarkably similar to the outfit Meghan wore for the final day of October's royal tour in New Zealand (for just £39.50).

At the Commonwealth Day service in March

Of course, Meghan has also been known to purchase her actual outfits from Marks, too. She has sparked a sell-out at the store on many an occasion, most memorably when she attended the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance wearing a gorgeous fitted dress from the brand. Meghan's other favourite pieces from Marks & Spencer include a pair of smart leather gloves worn on Christmas Day 2017, and a black bell-sleeved jumper, which sold out almost immediately after she wore it in January 2018 during her second official engagement with Prince Harry. Well, we don't call it 'Markle & Sparkle' for nothing…

