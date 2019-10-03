Scarlett Moffatt reveals the one thing that makes her feel truly sexy The former Gogglebox star loves to rock animal print

Everyone has that one go-to item in their wardrobe that boosts their confidence and makes them feel great, and for Scarlett Moffatt, that's anything with animal print. HELLO! caught up with the former Gogglebox star for an exclusive interview to discuss her love of prints, her biggest fashion faux pas and her new Peacocks collection - spoiler alert, it includes leopard print!

From royalty to red carpet to high street stores, animal print remains a fashion favourite and shows no sign of waning. Speaking of its popularity, Scarlett said: "I think animal print makes us feel wild. When I wear leopard print it makes me feel more sexy and it's super girly. I don't know why we love it so much, maybe it goes back to caveman times!"

The 28-year-old certainly embraces her wild side when it comes to fashion, with her wardrobe packed with numerous items sporting the print - the most recent of which is the gorgeous long-sleeved red and black leopard print top from her Scarlett Loves Peacocks Edit.

Scarlett has even worn animal-inspired slippers while interviewing Mary Berry! The I'm a Celeb winner explained that she splurged on some Christian Louboutin shoes when she presented backstage at the 2017 National Television Awards, but was forced to change into something more comfortable after she struggled to walk in them. "I wore them on the red carpet and I was like 'I can not walk at all' - I was walking like Forrest Gump and I needed to get those shoes off. The only other shoes I had in my case were some big tiger slippers," she said. "Mary Berry was coming off stage and I was about to interview her but I didn't have time to change my shoes." According to Scarlett, she wasn't even embarrassed - we bow down to her confidence!

On the subject of body confidence, Scarlett's view is if you've got it, flaunt it! And why not? She previously said that bardot tops are a must-have if you have a large bust, posing in a stunning orange number from Peacocks and writing: "They say diamonds are a girl's best friend - well, I say a Bardot top is a busty girls best friend! loving these type of floaty tops for the summer." The TV favourite revealed another of her best styling tips is to merely embrace your figure instead of hiding it. "I think the big thing is having the confidence to show what you have and wear prints. Sometimes when you've got a bigger bust you don't want to draw attention to them, you want to just wear really baggy things all the time. Yeah, get them out!"

She praised Jesy Nelson's bravery in opening up on BBC Three documentary Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out, and discussed the scrutiny that comes with being in the public eye. "I think she was really brave and it's really brought this to the forefront. I think something will really get done about it. I thought this is an amazing show because it shows there are hundreds and thousands of Jesy's and you're not alone, and that in itself makes you feel less crap about it," she said. "I think no one can prepare you for being in the spotlight. You are told to expect criticism, but in any other job people would be like 'Why is Johnny from HR emailing Scarlett saying she looks awful all the time.' Whereas, because this is a job where you're on the telly, people feel like they're allowed to say that."

Despite some negative comments, the brunette beauty revealed she doesn't get anxious when posting photos on social media. "I don't particularly like what some people say about it but I just don't care, that's why I don't have makeup on in a lot of my Instagram photos! I'm like 'this is what I look like'. I think it's important to have that balance of showbiz and normality," she said.

They say confidence is sexy, and Scarlett is certainly giving us those vibes - leopard print and all.

