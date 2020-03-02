Meghan Markle will not attend Met Gala 2020 contrary to previous reports The Sussexes step back from royal duties on 31 March

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially step back from their royal duties on 31 March and will balance their time between North America and the UK. Now that they are no longer representing the Queen, the couple have more freedom to choose how they spend their time.

There have been reports that Meghan will accompany British Vogue editor Edward Enninful to the Met Gala in New York on 4 May, however HELLO! understands that the Duchess will not be attending the star-studded bash this year. The fashionable pair originally teamed up when Meghan guest-edited the British Vogue's September 2019 issue, which featured a number of inspirational women on its 'Forces for Change' cover.

Princess Diana at the Met Gala in 1996

The Duchess will return to the UK this week to carry out her final royal engagements, attending the Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday with husband Harry. The pair will also be at the Mountbatten Music Festival on Saturday and then Meghan will mark International Women's Day on Sunday. The Sussexes will be reunited with the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday 9 March.

Princess Beatrice at the Met Gala in 2018

Princess Beatrice surprised royal fans when she attended the Met Gala in 2018, joining the likes of Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and Blake Lively. The Duke of York's eldest daughter stunned in a violet Alberta Ferretti gown with a bejewelled headpiece. Princess Diana also attended the bash in 1996, wearing a navy satin slip dress and her sapphire and pearl choker necklace.

This year's Met Gala theme is "About Time: Fashion and Duration," and is based on Virginia Woolf's novel Orlando. It will be co-chaired by Louis Vuitton's Nicolas Ghesquière, playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda, actresses Meryl Streep and Emma Stone, and US Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

