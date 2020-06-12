The Trooping the Colour ceremony has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years, and it's a delightful ceremony where 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians come together in June to mark the Queen's special day. This year, Trooping falls on Saturday 13 June but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will not take place in its traditional form. Instead, a scaled-down event will take place at Windsor Castle, where the Queen has been isolating since March.

In previous years members of the royal family have donned their finest frocks and sharpest uniforms to attend, and the Duchess of Cambridge reigns supreme every year in her elegant ensembles - she hasn't missed a Trooping the Colour since marrying Prince William in 2011. From pastel dresscoats to the chicest hats, we're taking a trip down memory lane...

2011: Kate wore white Alexander McQueen and impressed fashion fans

For her very first Trooping the Colour, the newly married Duchess of Cambridge wore a white coat by Alexander McQueen. The coat featured a pleated and tiered skirt, and was priced at the time for £2,290. She teamed her dress with a black hat by Sylvia Fletcher for Lock & Co.

2012: Kate looked beautiful in blue

For her second Trooping the Colour, Kate looked the belle of the ball in blue. The pale blue dress is by Canadian designer Erdem. A bespoke piece for the Duchess, it featured a scooped neckline - reminiscent of Meghan’s Givenchy wedding dress. Kate teamed her gorgeous dress with a hat by milliner Jane Corbett and wore a grey suede clutch bag. And Links of London jewels.

2013: A pregnant Kate looked lovely in pink Alexander McQueen

The Duchess of Cambridge is a pro at maternity dressing and for the 2015 Trooping the Colour, this was no different! The pregnant royal stepped out in a bespoke baby pink coat by Alexander McQueen. With oversized pearl buttons, this was a super pretty addition to her wardrobe. She kept the accessories to a minimum and opted for a recycled hat - she wore the piece to one of the Queen’s garden parties back in 2012. It’s by Jane Corbett and she teamed it with a grey box clutch and Annoushka pearl earrings.

2014: Kate stepped out in a dress with skulls on

The Duchess of Cambridge loves Alexander McQueen - there’s no secret about that! For Trooping the Colour 2014, Kate opted for a light blue suit for the day. If you squint really hard you can see that the jacket features two small McQueen skulls on the front - a trademark design for the design house. She accessorised her look with a dove grey Alexander McQueen clutch bag, and Annoushka pearl drop earrings.

2015: Kate returned to work in Catherine Walker

After giving birth to Princess Charlotte, Kate marked her return to royal duties with an appearance at Trooping the Colour. For the occasion, she opted for a Catherine Walker coat dress - the Astrid design. Kate’s mum Carole is a huge fan of Catherine Walker and has stepped out in the designer’s wares for Kate’s wedding, Pippa’s wedding and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May 2017. Kate teamed her coat dress with a bespoke hat by Sylvia Fletcher for Lock & Co.and finished off her look with a pair of aquamarine diamond drop earrings.

2016: Kate recycled her Alexander McQueen coat dress

Kate had a rummage in her wardrobe for her Trooping the Colour outfit in 2016 - she opted for the same Alexander McQueen fit-and-flare coat dress that she wore for Princess Charlotte’s christening. The ensemble was a bespoke piece for the Duchess and she teamed it with the OC 147 hat by Philip Treacy.

2017: Kate was pretty in pink in Alexander McQueen

For her 7th Trooping the Colour ceremony, Kate opted for her favourite designer Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. The Duchess looked stunning in the pink dress with matching fascinator designed by Jane Taylor. Each year, she sits in a carriage alongside the Duchess of Cornwall and opposite Prince Harry. As the aeroplanes and helicopters fly over the building the royal watch, and in 2017, Kate was joined by Princess Charlotte in a pink dress - the pair matched and looked adorable. Kate’s diamond drop earrings were on loan from the Queen.

2018: Kate wowed in pastel blue Alexander McQueen

We're still a little in love with Kate's gorgeous baby blue dress from 2018's Trooping the Colour. The royal had given birth to Prince Louis just two months before, yet she looked incredible. It was also Duchess Meghan's first time at the annual ceremony. Kate's outfit was by one of her favourite designers, Alexander McQueen, and the dress flattered her figure perfectly. She accessorised with a matching hat by Juliette Botterill and had her hair swept into an elegant chignon.

2019: Kate wowed in zesty yellow

For 2019's Trooping the Colour, Kate looked gorgeous in a yellow outfit designed by her wedding dress designer, Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. The stylish royal added a gorgeous matching yellow fascinator by Philip Treacy, the same one she wore the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

