Why Princess Kate wore green for the first time at Trooping the Colour

The royals were out in force on Saturday as they celebrated the King's first birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour. King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by the Princess Royal, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh at the spectacular event in central London.

Of course, the Prince and Princess of Wales, were also in attendance, delighting crowds for the special occasion. Princess Kate looked radiant as ever in a striking green dress by Andrew Gn, coined the 'Emerald Green Triple Crepe Coat Dress,' which featured a rounded neckline, long sleeves, a structured design and opulent crystal embellishment.

The royal’s choice to don green marked a significant move away from previous colours sported for Trooping the Colour ceremonies. Previous years saw Kate wear neutral tones, including pale blue, blush pink and cream, so her bold new style was a welcome change.

Kate decided to wear green as it signified her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards. Not only was the palette of her look significant, but her jewellery held a great deal of meaning too.

A gold Shamrock brooch by Cartier was fastened to the tailored piece, which was a fresh, vibrant addition to her Trooping the Colour archive. The Shamrock, or clover is also the emblem of Ireland.

In a subtle nod to her late mother-in-law, Kate wore Princess Diana's sapphire earrings, infusing her look with a nostalgic touch.

Fans adored the royal’s sartorial switch up and took to social media to share their positive thoughts. One wrote: “I think it's very appropriate for her to wear a new dress. It's her first official outing as Colonel of the Irish guards. She looks fabulous and it's nice to see a new designer.” Another said: “She's knocked it out of the park! She looks regal and stunning,” while a third noted: “So glad that it’s not her usual McQueen or Catherine Walker - love to see her trying new brands and designers.” A fourth chimed in, saying: “I really loved it! One of my favourite Trooping the Colour looks of hers.”

Back in March, the Princess took over from her husband Prince William as Colonel of the Irish Guards. William addressed the Mons Barracks during a visit to Hampshire, saying he was: "extremely happy to be celebrating St Patrick's Day" but was also "incredibly sad" as his term as Colonel came to a close.

Speaking about his wife’s new role, William noted: "I may be stepping aside, but in Colonel Catherine you have a committed, focused and already incredibly loyal 11th Colonel.”

Kate subsequently took over the address announcing her pride in front of the Irish Guards. She said: "It really is a true honour to be your Colonel. I am here to listen to you, to support you, and to champion you in all you do - this is a responsibility I do not take lightly."

