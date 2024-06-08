Princess Kate issues 'deeply touching' apology letter amid cancer treatment

The Princess of Wales broke her silence amid cancer treatment today, issuing a letter to the Irish Guards, wishing them good luck ahead of the Colonel's Review.

In a moving social media post, the Irish Guards shared a video of the heartfelt letter being read out, as they watched on.

Princess Kate is the colonel of the Irish Guards, and even signed off the letter, Colonel Catherine. Watch the moving clip below...

Her emotional note, delivered on monogrammed paper, read: "I wanted to write to you to let you know how proud I am of the entire regiment ahead of the Colonel's Review and trooping the colour.

"I appreciate everyone trooping the colour this year has been practicing for months and dedicating many hours to ensure their uniforms and drill are immaculate.

"Being your colonel remains an honour and I'm very sorry that I'm unable to make the salute at this year's Colonel's Review.

"Please pass on my apologies to the whole regiment . I do hope that I'm able to represent you all once again very soon.

© getty Princess Kate wrote a personal message

"Please send my very best wishes and good luck to all involved."

She signed off the letter with the Latin phrase, 'Quis separabit' which translates to 'Who shall separate (us)?'

The Irish Guards accompanied the moving video with a touching message of their own, writing: "The Irish Guards were deeply touched to receive a letter from our Colonel, Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales this morning. We continue to wish Her Royal Highness well in her recovery and send Her our very best wishes."

They too signed off their note, 'Quis separabit', echoing Princess Kate's sentiment.