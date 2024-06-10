Queen Rania of Jordan surprises in 25-year-old dress she last wore in her 20s

Queen Rania of Jordan's timeless elegance radiated in a new official portrait released by the Hashemite Royal Court to mark King Abdullah II's Silver Jubilee.

In the portrait shared on Sunday 9 June to honour the Jordanian royals' accession to the throne in 1999, Queen Rania was a vision of beauty and grace as she stood beside her husband in front of the Jordanian Flag and the Royal Standard of Jordan.

Proving her effortless sartorial flair, the Jordanian royal looked sublime in a simple black dress. With capped sleeves, a boat neckline and structured, column skirt, Queen Rania's monochrome ensemble perfectly complemented her burgundy sash representing the Order of Al-Hussein bin Ali.

In a fitting nod to her stability and unwavering loyalty to the Jordanian throne, Queen Rania's Silver Jubilee dress looks to be the exact same garment worn in her very first official portrait shared by the Hashemite Royal Court in 1999.

The mother-of-four was the image of her 29-year-old self in the timeless dress; a mirrored reflection of when she became the youngest queen in the world.

© Alamy King Abdullah and Queen Rania, 1999

"The queen hasn’t changed a bit. Such beauty and grace!" noted a royal fan on Instagram page @jordansroyalfamily, while another shared on X: "She hasn't aged a day".

Queen Rania of Jordan's rare jewels

Alongside dazzling in a dress from her twenties, Queen Rania dazzled in an extremely rare tiara - the Arabic Script Tiara - which has only been worn publicly by Queen Rania three times in her 25-year reign before the Silver Jubilee.

Dripping in thousands of diamonds, including striking drop stones and a spellbinding pear-shaped diamond, the tiara is also laced with hidden Arabic calligraphy on the side, reading: "Rajwatum min Allah" which translates to "A prayer answered by God".

© Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock Queen Rania of Jordan wearing the Arabic Script Tiara in The Hague, Netherlands, on 30 October 2006

The tiara, commissioned by her husband King Abdullah, didn't make its debut until 2006 when the royal glitter in the striking jewels for a State Banquet hosted by the Dutch Royal Family at the Noordeinde Palace.

She wore it once again on the cover of Vanity Fair in 2008, and chose to wear the sentimental accessory for her son Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa's wedding in 2023.

Thrifty royal style icons

Queen Rania of Jordan is not alone in her sartorial sustainability. The Princess of Wales is one of the most prolific outfit repeaters in the British royal family, while Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, frequently recycles garments she debuted 50 years before.

© Getty Princess Anne wearing the same coat, 27 years apart

Princess Anne, 73, most recently dazzled in Dubai when she chose to re-wear a turquoise dress last worn in her twenties. The beautiful pleated dress, rendered from aquamarine fabric and embellished with a statement collar and button-down detailing on the bodice, was first worn 46 years ago when the royal was just 26.