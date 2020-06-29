Slip into a stylish face mask made by your fave lingerie brands Victoria’s Secret, Wolford and Cosabella are making fashionable lingerie-inspired face coverings in silk, satin and lace

It seemed like coronavirus fashion reached one of it’s peak "Wow" moments months ago when people, including American comedian Chelsea Handler, Jennifer Aniston's BFF, started fashioning DIY face coverings out of bras.

Fast forward to summer 2020 and we’re happy to say that face masks aren’t just essential for social distancing, but they’ve evolved from strictly functional to being pretty stylish. And thanks to some of your favourite lingerie brands, masks made from materials typically reserved for undergarments have been elevated from makeshift necessities to positively pretty must-have accessories.

Yes, not only are there funny masks to show your sense of humour and sparkly face coverings to add a bit of glam to your outfit – but now self-distancing fashionistas can get lingerie-inspired lace or satin non-medical face coverings from brands like Victoria’s Secret (not yet available in the UK *sad face*), Wolford and Cosabella. We especially love some of these lingerie-inspired masks because a portion of sales go to charity, so check out our edit and slip into one!

Designed with a filter pouch for extra protection. For every Cosabella Never Say Never V or Pleated mask sold – each created with high-quality, sustainable fabric – the company will donate 20 percent of profits to COVID-19 causes

Never Say Never V Face Mask, available in 21 colours, £15.60, Cosabella

A cotton-lined lace mask with lace edging, with 20 percent of profits going to charity

Never Say Never Pleated Face Mask, available in 21 colours, £15.60, Cosabella

All profits from this lace-embroidered mask go to benefit domestic violence charity Chayn

Embroidered face covering, £12, Bluebella

Made from silk with the Wolford logo

Script Mask, £30, Wolford

A lovely silk mask with a lace design

Lace Mask, £30, Wolford

