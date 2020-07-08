Disney launch face masks! Shop Star Wars, Baby Yoda, and Mickey Mouse face coverings Kids will love these face masks featuring some of the best-known characters from the Disney, Pixar and Marvel universe

Do you have a little Disney fan at home? If so you’ll love this – the makers of magic have turned their hands to face masks and you can pre-order them now online for delivery in the UK. You can get children’s face coverings from the iconic brand featuring some of the much-loved characters from classic films and Pixar movies including Toy Story, Frozen, Cinderella, The Little Mermaid and more. And Star Wars fans are covered too – the set featuring The Child, aka Baby Yoda, is sure to sell out fast.

Star Wars face coverings, pack of 4, £20, Disney Store

The cloth, non-surgical face coverings come in small, medium, large and extra-large sizes – so adults can get on the fun too. They are available to pre-order in packs of four – with each set having a different theme. Designs to choose from include Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Disney Princesses – including Elsa from Frozen, and classic Disney characters like Winnie the Pooh.

Princess face coverings, pack of 4, £20, Disney Store

There’s also a set especially for fans of the Marvel Universe – with a mask that turns you into the Incredible Hulk! Each set is priced at £20 and they are estimated to ship in August.

And this is a nice touch – from now until the end of November, Disney has pledged to donate 100% of the proceeds from the sales of the face coverings, up to £500,000, to Red Cross organisations across Europe to support people in crisis.

Mickey and Minnie face coverings, pack of 4, £20, Disney Store

Disney will also donate 100,000 face masks to vulnerable children and families in local communities across Europe through long-standing charity partners, including in the UK MediCinema, who bring comfort and inspiration to children.

Marvel face coverings, pack of 4, £20, Disney Store

