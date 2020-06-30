16 best silk face masks for people with sensitive skin or fighting maskne

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

As we live through the coronavirus pandemic, wearing a face covering over our nose and mouth has become commonplace, and we’re definitely into making a fashion statement with the year's hottest required accessory. There are funny masks to show your sense of humour, designer masks and stylish masks that you can find at some of your favourite high street shops. And we’ve also spotted a very special cloth mask solution if you have sensitive skin or are worried about maskne, the acne caused by wearing face coverings: silk face masks.

Will a silk face covering prevent maskne?

Experts also say that face coverings made of silk are the best to wear if you have problem skin or are worried about the dreaded maskne. Silk face masks are also gentler on your skin compared with polyester or other types of face masks, and are more breathable than multi-layer cotton. Then there's the touchability factor – silk masks are decidedly more luxurious.

Beverly Hills Silk Mask 3-Piece Collection, £21.99, Amazon

From lingerie brands to designer labels, here is an edit of our favourite silk masks...

Shop the best silk face coverings

Love a good neutral? You'll find this double-layer Mulberry silk face mask – available in beige, black and leopard print – on eBay

Silk face mask, £9.90, eBay

Beauty and skincare specialists Cult Beauty have come up with their own line of double-sided 100% silk face masks. Each comes with its own matching silk drawstring pouch for storage.

Cult Beauty mulberry silk face mask, £20 each, Cult Beauty

A beautiful triple layer face mask with filter pocket made from 100 per cent Italian silk in London

Silk face mask, £22.99, Etsy

You find homemade silk face masks like these, which have a 4.5-star rating, on Amazon

Mulberry silk face mask with nose wire, £13.99 each, Amazon

If you like these 100 per cent Mulberry silk masks, you'll probably like the matching scrunchies too!

Silk face mask, £14, The Big Silk

A lovely dark floral is a great winter look

Silk floral face mask, was £39.99 NOW £31.99 , Etsy

This 100% silk face mask by Emily Carter has an even more luxurious vibe thanks to a rich baroque print

Emily Carter silk face mask, £40, Selfridges

The Karizma four-pack of light-coloured silk face masks is a great choice if you prefer pastels and nudes

Karizma Beverly Hills Silk Mask 4-Piece Collection, £24.99, Amazon

Jennifer Aniston loves Wolford face masks – this popular version of the simple and chic mask is 100 per cent silk

Wolford Cares Silk Mask £30, Wolford

If you prefer a simple silk mask with cotton lining, Slip's silk mask is the one for you. It also comes in leopard print

Slip pin-tucked silk face mask in pink, more colours available, £39, Amara

Rixo's floral face masks are made from recycled materials in an ultra-soft silk-cotton blend

Hope floral-print recycled silk-blend face covering, £26, Selfridges

One of the earliest silk face masks we spotted last spring were beautiful 100 percent silk masks from indie brand specialists Wolf & Badger, known for their roster of sustainable and ethical labels.

GISY Pure Silk Face Mask, more colours available, £31, Wolf & Badger

The silk masks by GISY, a label created by designers Gijs Voogt, from the Netherlands, and Yen Voogt, from Vietnam, are available as a single, in a set of three, or a set of six. The face coverings also come in a host of colours and prints, and are made from a double layer of handwoven silk ethically sourced in Vietnam.

If you're looking to buy silk face masks in a pack or set GISY's soft silk face masks also come in a set of six

GISY face mask set of 6, more colour combos available, £126, Wolf & Badger

For an organic, eco-friendly choice and to support a smaller brand, One Imaginary Girl is an indie designer who creates quirky and fun silk masks with a cotton lining

One Imaginary Girl silk face mask in original 'Social Distance' print, £35, Wolf & Badger

One Imaginary Girl pleated silk charmeuse face mask with ruffle detail, £46, Wolf & Badger

