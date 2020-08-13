H&M's new family hoodie collection will give you all the feels Loungewear for the whole family to get comfy in

If you thought you'd finished shopping loungewear, think again, as we've found the most adorable hoodies and T-shirts you're going to want to add to cart. H&M's family collection is for the whole fam, with matching hooded tops, sweatshirts and comfy tees for you, your other half and your kids too. Heck, you can even get the grandparents in on the stylish act.

SHOP: Kate Middleton's gorgeous face mask has a matching children's version

The drop includes a hooded sweatshirt emblazoned with the slogan, 'Fabulous Team Member', and comes in two colourways – grey with navy sleeves or grey with pink sleeves. It even comes in baby sizes. Too cute!

Fabulous Team Member Hoodie, from £8.99, H&M

If you want something a bit more lightweight, there's a grey long-sleeved top in soft cotton jersey with a print motif for the whole family, too. The kids' version comes with a large motif on the front while the adults has the same motif but smaller.

Long-sleeved top, from £7.99, H&M

SEE: The most fun face masks for kids

Or grab a retro sweatshirt, featuring a Snoopy scene on the front for you and mini me.

Snoopy sweatshirt, from £9.99, H&M

You can all wear your heart on your tee with matching T-shirts, declaring 'I Love My Crew'. It comes in a range of colours, including beige, yellow, pink and mint, and is available in sizes from baby to adults.

I Love My Crew T-shirt, from £2.99, H&M

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.