10 best Christmas hats for virtual festive parties

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Gearing up for a virtual Christmas party? Get into the festive spirit with these Christmas hats and headbands from Amazon, NotOnTheHighStreet, eBay and more. The pandemic might have transformed our annual Christmas parties into Zoom calls and sofa celebrations but that doesn't mean you can't get dressed up in your finest and toast to all your hard work. From novelty designs to sparkly Santa hats, seasonal headbands to personalised styles, we've rounded up our favourite party hats just in time for your yearly work do!

RELATED: 41 of the best Christmas jumpers you'll find this year - trust us!

The funniest Christmas hats

Christmas tree hat with star, £3.89, Amazon

This Christmas tree hat is sure to have them in stitches! A show-stopper, it's adorned with shimmering tinsel, colourful pom poms and of course a golden star at the top.

READ: Your virtual Christmas party is saved! Here’s how to do cocktails and karaoke at home

Novelty Christmas penguin hat, £5.99, Amazon

We love this hilarious penguin hat, it'll definitely make a statement!

MORE: Celebrity Christmas doors of 2020 that will blow your mind: Stacey Solomon, Amanda Holden & more

Adult turkey hat, £3.99, eBay

SHOP NOW

Channel Monica Gellar and wear a turkey on your head this Christmas.

The best Christmas hats for playing games

Who Am I? Christmas Hat Name Game, £14, NotOnTheHighStreet

No Christmas party is complete without fun festive games. Play guess the name with NotOnTheHighStreet's 6 pack of party hats, which comes with 80 name cards.

The best Christmas headbands

Glitter Christmas tree headband, £6, Accessorize

Prefer headbands? Trimmed with fluffy metallic feathers and sparkly pom-poms, this glittery Christmas tree design is so pretty, and it won't mess up your hair.

Glitter Christmas tree bopper headband, £6, Accessorize

This fun bopper headband is the ultimate Christmas party accessory. It features foil holly and two glittery Christmas trees.

Glittered brown reindeer antlers, £2.99, eBay

Bring a touch of Christmas glitz to the party with these Christmas reindeer antlers. They even come with small jingle bells!

The best personalised Christmas hats

Personalised Christmas hat, £15, NotOnTheHighStreet

For just £15 you can personalise Santa hats for you and the rest of your work crew.

The best sparkly Christmas hats

Sequin Santa hat, £3.99, eBay

After a strange year, we all need a bit of sparkle in our lives and this Christmas hat is just the ticket.

The best mini Christmas hats

Christmas mini red glitter Santa hats, £19, NotOnTheHighStreet

Sick of paper crowns? This pack includes 8 mini party hats, embellished with red glitter, a white pom pom and a red elastic chin strap.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.