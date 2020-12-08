10 long distance gifts to send to your best friend to show you care this Christmas

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

No matter how far you live, true friends are always there at the end of the phone, to help bring a little joy into your life. Especially during a global pandemic, it can be even harder to visit best friends who are across the pond. But sending them a thoughtful Christmas gift is the perfect way to celebrate your long distance friendship and show them that you care!

To help you find something special, we've whipped up a selection of the very best gifts for long distance friends. Go on, get shopping...

Gifts for long distance friends: The HELLO! Edit

Kit Heath x HELLO! Kindness necklace, £99.99, Kit Heath

For a truly thoughtful gift that your best friend will cherish forever, look no further than HELLO!’s exclusive Kindness Necklace. Together with the award-winning British jewellery brand, we’ve created a beautifully elegant sterling-silver necklace with an oval charm of two interconnected elements to represent protection and support.

The necklace can be worn showing the smooth outer layer or reversed to reveal the core that is cradled inside and bears a tag branded with our special message of kindness. Plus, £5 from every purchase goes to charity, so your best friend can pay forward your kind act.

OFFER: The next 200 people to purchase a HELLO! Kindness Necklace will get a FREE 6-month digital subscription to HELLO! Magazine worth £42.50!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Our Kindness necklace is the perfect present for Christmas

Personalised 'Open Me When' Messages Box, £21, NotOnTheHighstreet.com

How cool is this little message box? Your best friend will love opening messages throughout the year, to help bring them joy whenever they need it most.

'Soul Sisters' Friendship Mug Set, £19, NotOnTheHighstreet.com

One for you, and one for your bestie! This cute mug set is the perfect way to show you care.

MORE: 15 of the most stylish Christmas gifts to shop from River Island now

Heart Key Ring, £32, Aspinal Of London

Hand-crafted from Italian full-grain leather, this personalised heart keyring is the perfect way to show your best-friend some love.

Perfect Pouch Fabulous Friend, £14.99, Katie Loxton

Your bestie can use this pouch to store makeup, or even use it as an evening bag. We love the ‘fabulous friend’ engraving on the front, too.

Fleur D’Oranger Candle, £35, Candalia

You really can’t go wrong with a candle – this one is made of 100% natural wax and will fill your best friend’s room with the delicious smell of orange blossom, exotic rosemary and cedarwood.

MORE: 13 Merci Maman Christmas gifts: The personalised jewellery pieces she'll love

Friendship Print, £4.99, Etsy

This lovely print will remind your best friend of you every time they see it. You can personalise the hair colour, clothing, and quotes on this print to make it truly unique, too.

Compassion Set of Two, £132, ChloBo

Why not get a set of two bracelets that represent love? With two, uniquely handcrafted heart charms, these ChloeBo bracelets naturally fit together and will be a lovely reminder of your friendship whenever you wear them. Plus, you can add a complimentary engraving, too!

Wednesday's Girl relaxed t-shirt with heart balloon print, £12, ASOS

Your friend can wear this love heart t-shirt with pride. How cute is it!

'Isnt She Lovely Powerful' eau de toilette, £14, River Island

Remind a friend that she’s powerful with this lush EDT from River Island. We love.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.