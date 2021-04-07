4 Reasons why recycled swimwear should be on your summer wishlist

Shockingly, the fashion industry is the second largest polluter in the world, and each year over one million tonnes of plastic are dumped into our oceans. This plastic goes on to harm marine mammals, birds and other creatures, as well as damage the environment. But, with advances in textiles and science, sustainable fashion has been growing rapidly, and sustainable swimwear in particular is having a bit of a moment. Find out why you should invest this summer…

1. It’s eco-friendly

Sustainable swimwear is often made from recycled fabric or fabric which doesn’t include plastic, which means less waste heading to landfill - and less energy use. Launching this month, fashion brand Modibodi’s latest hero item to snap up is an eco-friendly Swimwear Recycled Hi-Waist Bikini Brief. Made from recycled 78 per cent pre-consumer nylon, this product has been made with sustainability in mind.

2. It’s long-lasting

Often sustainable swimwear is made to be extra durable and long-lasting, to limit the need of replacing it regularly, which in turn means less impact on the environment. Some swimwear pieces, like the Modibodi bikini briefs, are also chlorine-resistant and made with UV50+ rated fabric to maximise their durability. Clever, right?

3. It helps eradicate environmental harm

Did you know that every time you wash certain non-sustainable fabrics, they shed small plastic pieces called microfibers into our water systems? In the same way, when you take a dip in the sea, these microfibres can shed off your swimwear and cause harm to marine animals and the ecosystem. But by opting for more sustainable swimwear made with less plastic, you can limit your environmental damage.

4. You can help give back to charity

Lots of fashion brands who support sustainable initiatives often will also have charitable brand initiatives in place. Whether supporting an environmental charity, an educational charity or a grassroots charity, it’s always nice to know that your swimwear purchase is helping to make a difference in the world.

