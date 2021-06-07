Asda becomes latest supermarket to join M&S and Aldi caterpillar cake battle - for a good cause! Asda is joining the #CaterpillarsForCancer movement this June

When you think about British culture, many things come to mind. The perfect cup of tea, the Queen's speech, or even tucking into a bowl of strawberries and cream as you watch the tennis at Wimbledon. But let us never forget the true symbol of Britishness - the iconic caterpillar cake.

The famous chocolate cake has been in the news more times than we ever thought possible as of late, due to the ongoing legal battle between Colin and Cuthbert. In April, food retailer Marks & Spencer took legal action against Aldi, claiming that their 'Cuthbert the Caterpillar' cake infringed the registered trademarks against M&S's 'Colin the Caterpillar', and the nation as we knew it was never the same again.

Asda has just become the latest supermarket to get involved, but they are joining the battle for a very good reason.

WATCH: Charles and Camilla visit the Asda distribution centre in Bristol

Asda's caterpillars, Clyde and Freida, are allowing families to celebrate for less, priced at just £5.92 each. What's even better is that for the whole of June, 10% of sales will go to Asda's Tickled Pink charity partners Breast Cancer Now and Coppafeel!, so you can tuck into your favourite treat knowing you are helping an amazing cause.

The new initiative comes as Asda celebrates 25 years of supporting the UK's leading breast cancer charities. Since 1996, Asda has raised a phenomenal £71million, with every penny being used to fund world-class research, life-changing support services and outreach work to champion regular boob checking behaviour.

Asda do their own caterpillar cakes called Clyde and Frieda

Jo Warner, Senior Director for Community at Asda said: “We jumped at the chance to take part in the #CaterpillarsForCancer movement, supporting Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel! through our Tickled Pink campaign.

“We’re proud of our inclusive range of caterpillar cakes – and while Clyde is the perfect party centrepiece, ‘free from’ families don’t need to miss out on the fun as Freida is our gluten-free caterpillar.

The campaign comes as Asda celebrates 25 years of supporting the UK's leading breast cancer charities

“Great value, inclusive cake that raises money for breast cancer charities – that’s what we call a win-win!”

What a wonderful way for Asda to get involved.

