Cynthia Erivo’s latest look is so next level your heart will skip a beat The Harriet star wore the ensemble to a glam New York fete

Cynthia Erivo made our jaws drop in a denim ensemble we didn’t see coming - and we’re obsessed.

The Harriet star wowed as she hosted a stylish Saks Fifth Avenue fete in the Hamptons this week wearing a gorgeous Alexander McQueen denim jacket complete with voluminous khaki-hued sleeves paired with a matching skirt.

The fashionista finished the look with green Bottega Venetta platform mules, gold hoop earrings, and a gold hoop nose ring.

Cynthia stunned in an Alexander Mcqueen ensemble for her hosting duties with Saks Fifth Avenue

The event was held at Parrish Art Museum and included a dreamy four-course dinner with plenty of fashion mavens in tow.

The entire ensemble is available to shop on Saks Fifth Avenue, as well as other dreamy pieces inspired by summer in the Hamptons now that the glitzy beach town’s glam fetes are back.

As she took on her hosting duties, Saks asked Cynthia a few questions about her personal style and her fave tips for hosting a party.

When asked to describe her personal style, Cynthia said, “I’m not afraid to try new things, new shapes, bright colors, different fabrics, and combinations. I wear whatever feels good.” As far as trends she's been eyeing she added, “I’m excited to dive into oversized, reimagined tailoring.”

Cynthia celebrated her Emmy nomination for her starring role in Genius: Aretha

And for her best hosting tip, Cynthia said: “Make sure the food’s good! Seat people who don’t know each other together and make sure the music is great but not too loud.”

In addition to her night with Saks, Cynthia was all smiles as she celebrated her Emmy nomination on Tuesday, and shared a video flashing her pearly whites in a selfie video. “I MEAN...BEYOND”, she captioned the clip, adding, “She’s Emmy nominated babies!”

Cynthia landed the nod for her portrayal of Aretha Franklin in National Geographic’s Genius: Aretha.

