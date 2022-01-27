11 romantic mens gifts to make him smile this Valentine’s Day

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Valentine’s Day is just weeks away, but for some the speedy approach of 14 February may fill them with fear and panic as they may be unsure what to buy the man in their life.

Whether you are buying for a secret admirer, boyfriend, or husband, there are plenty of gift ideas to suit all budgets and interests.

While some may wish to go all out on a romantic weekend away, or hot air balloon ride, which will be a memory you can cherish forever, others may prefer to give a physical gift.

When it comes to buying for males it can be trickier than females. Typically women are gifted chocolates, roses and maybe some lingerie, but for some reason, tradition hasn’t set a guideline when buying for men come Valentine’s Day.

Though some men will love to receive brightly coloured bouquet, others may be blown away by the classic purchases, such as a wallet, aftershave, or chocolates.

We have sifted through what retailers have to offer to bring you classic gift ideas, cheesy presents, and some that are slightly more outside the box.

Scratch map

Luckies Deluxe Scratch Map, £24, John Lewis

For some couples, or the jetsetter in the relationship, travelling is a dream come true. While a ticket to fly around the world may be over budget, and stressful to plan, we think the second best thing is this scratch map, so your lover can scratch off the places he has been, and plan trips for the future too.

Photo keyring

Personalised Metal Photo Keyring With Navy Leather Case, £29, NotOnTheHighStreet

A keyring may seem like a small gift, but it can be useful, and be sentimental too, especially this design, which can be personalised. Whether you engrave initials, a meaningful date, the options are yours, and you can also include a special photograph too.

Date night in with a cookbook

Date Night In: More than 120 Recipes to Nourish Your Relationship, £17.36, Amazon

Whether your other half fancies himself a Gordon Ramsey in the kitchen, or you’d like to spend more quality time at home together, rustling up some tasty feasts may be the answer.

This recipe book has a whopping 120 recipes waiting to be concocted and devoured.

His 'n' Hers spa break

Titanic Hotel Liverpool, from £82 per night, Booking.com

While some like to head to the countryside, or seaside, for a romantic weekend, others may hark after the hustle and bustle of city life. If that is the man in your life, then a stay at Liverpool’s Titanic Hotel, which is situated on the iconic Stanley Dock is for you. Not only can you enjoy a relaxing break in the hotel, which has a spa, and ESPA treatments on offer, but it is steeped in history, and close to restaurants, bars and cafes.

Hot air balloon ride

Sunrise Hot Air Balloon Ride for Two, £278, Red Letter Days

What could be more romantic than a hot air balloon right, taking in all the views, and watching the sun rise? If you ask us - nothing.

Date night cards

52 Personalised Date Night Cards, £24.50, NotOnTheHighStreet

It can be difficult to make time for your loved ones when you have work commitments, clashing schedules, and get caught up in the daily grind.

But for those who want to show how much they love their partner, dedicating at least one day a week for an extra special date night wouldn't go amiss. This set comes complete with a mix of going out and staying in dates, as well as four wild cards for you to get creative too.

Photobook of memories

The Valentine's Day Mini, £20, Papier

We're the generation that takes a lot of photos on our smartphones, or devices, but often forget to print them. So, why not change that? Papier has created a stylish photo book you can fill with all of your favourite memories of your favourite person at your favourite places with ease. So romantic!

A mystery adventure

Couples Edition, £39.99, The Adventure Challenge

The competitive couples, or those who want to shake up their long-term romance, may find exactly what they are looking for with The Adventure Challenge's creation. Simply scratch off the mystery challenge or experience, of which there are 50 waiting to be enjoyed, make some romantic memories, and take photos to reminisce all about it after.

Paperweight

Personalised Paperweight, £34.99, Getting Personal

For those who work in an office, boast an impressive book collection filling their bookcase, or like a sentimental ornament, this personalised paperweight will do the trick.

This design can be personalised with your postcode, or an address that has a special meaning to your loved one, we think it’s simply genius - and practical.

A couple’s journal

Our Q and A a Day: 3-Year Journal for 2 People, £13.78, Amazon

We’ve found adventure challenge books, memory books and photo albums, but why not journal together?

Journaling has become a popular past time for people to practice self-care, and we personally love the idea of journaling in your couple because nothing can be more open and raw than sharing all your thoughts and feelings with one another to bring you closer.

A keepsake

Havana Men's Friendship Bracelet, £100, Monica Vinader

We are always on board a personalised item, or engraved item of jewellery, because it is a keepsake that will be treasured forever.

What we love with Monica Vinader is you can engrave your jewellery items, and you will most likely find a matching his and hers accessory, so you can really open the flood gates this Valentine’s Day with your thoughtful gifts.

