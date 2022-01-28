The leather skirt is a winter wardrobe staple - here are 12 of the best to shop now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When we think of classic pieces to create our capsule wardrobes, leather jackets and leather trousers always make the cut, but make sure you're not sleeping on the leather skirt. Equally versatile, it's a favourite of the most stylish celebrities and royals alike, and right now it's never been more on our radar.

Celebrities wearing leather skirts

Meghan Markle's now iconic green tonal outfit centred around her leather Boss midi skirt, while more recently Kendall Jenner was spotted in a Fidan Novruzova leather mini and knee-high Dior boots ensemble which has been on our minds ever since.

Duchess Meghan loves her leather midi skirts

Queen Letizia of Spain also stepped out in an A-line side-split leather midi skirt this month confirming the style is most definitely royally approved, while Holly Willoughby looked incredible in a leather L.K Bennett number with chain detail to host This Morning.

Queen Letizia's A-line leather midi skirt featured a subtle side split

The leather skirt comes in many forms, but it will always be an essential piece to style your outfits around. Whether you're looking for a playful leather mini or a sophisticated leather midi skirt, we've found all of the best options available to shop on the virtual high street. And we warn you, you're going to want them all.

Leather midi skirts

Leather buckle detail pencil skirt, £149, Sosandar

Sosandar's leather pencil skirt is a lookalike for Meghan's Boss midi. It's available in multiple fabrics and colourways from this dark green leather to taupe suede.

Reagan leather pencil skirt, £228, Reiss

For a classic slim-fit pencil skirt in soft black leather, look no further than Meghan Markle favourite, Reiss.

Monmouth leather skirt, £429, L.K Bennett

Spotted on Holly Willoughby earlier this month, the Monmouth leather skirt has been on our wishlists ever since. The A-line midi features chain detail at the waist and is definitely a forever piece.

Rachel Stevens leather split detail skirt, was £189 now £90, Oasis

Just like Queen Letizia's leather midi skirt, this one from Oasis has an A-line cut and subtly sexy front split. It's available in black or chocolate brown.

Leather mini skirts

Leather mini skirt, £165, & Other Stories

& Other Stories' leather mini skirt will pair perfectly with chunky boots and a cosy knit this winter.

Whistles A-line mini leather skirt, £170, John Lewis

With seamed panelling and a flattering A-line shape, this Whistles leather mini skirt is a classic choice.

Leather mini skirt, was £170 now £100, Hush

Hush's leather mini skirt hangs slightly looser than most for a flattering piece that can be dressed up or down.

VALIAT A-line leather mini skirt, £170, Ted Baker

Suitable to wear from the boardroom to the bar, Ted Baker's A-line leather mini skirt is a wardrobe essential.

Faux leather skirts

Faux leather croc midi A-line skirt, £35, Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer's midi skirt feels like real leather for a fraction of the price. It's fully lined and has an A-line silhouette.

Faux-leather skirt, £29, Mango

We love Mango's faux leather mini skirt worn with a contrasting casual knit. It features a flattering gathered detail and side split.

Harley skirt, £35, Dancing Leopard

Made from luxury faux leather with a zip-up back, this mini skirt from Dancing Leopard is a steal at £35.

Faux leather skirt, £29.99, Zara

Brave a tonal green outfit like Meghan with Zara's faux leather belted midi skirt.

