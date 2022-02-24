Loved Holly Willoughby's white suit? Here's how to get the look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby's white two-piece suit sparked a major reaction on Wednesday as she attended the Wylde Moon X ENO immersive event at the London Coliseum theatre.

Putting a contemporary spin on her eveningwear, the TV star is just one of many celebrities rocking white suits right now, including actress Daisy Edgar-Jones and singer, Nicole Scherzinger.

Holly wowed in an off-white white trouser suit by Blazé Milano

With the timeless two-piece officially back on our radars, we've rounded up the best white suits from the high street, so you can recreate this A-list look for less. ASOS, Net-a-Porter, Zara and more brands are selling the chicest co-ords, and with spring just around the corner, the white suit is a seasonal must-have. Shop yours today!

Best white suits for women

Y.A.S white satin blazer and trouser co-ord, £118, ASOS

ASOS' white two-piece suit is the definition of heavenly! We're taking inspiration from the model, and styling it with a bold red lip for added wow factor.

White two-piece suit, £495, Reformation

A favourite brand of both Meghan Markle and Jennifer Lopez, Reformation's white suit combines an oversized, drapey blazer with an uber-flattering wide-leg trouser – so elegant.

White blazer and matching trousers, £99.98, Zara

In Zara we trust! Just imagine how gorgeous this white suit would look teamed with strappy sandals and statement silver earrings.

White blazer, £250, and matching trousers, £150, Ted Baker

Create the dreamiest tonal look by layering Ted Baker's two-piece suit over a matching cream blouse and mules.

Veronica Beard white blazer, £680 and matching trousers, £470, Net-a-Porter

Giving off retro vibes, Veronic Beard's white trouser suit is expertly tailored for a slim and streamlined fit.

Ivory double-breasted blazer, £103.20, and matching trousers, £63.20, Coast

We've fallen in love with Coast's white suit – the jacket is beautifully inspired by the 1940s, while the high-waisted flared trousers flow like a dream.

