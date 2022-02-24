﻿
holly-white-suits

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Loved Holly Willoughby's white suit? Here's how to get the look

Holly looked asbolutely divine in her white suit

Holly Willoughby's white two-piece suit sparked a major reaction on Wednesday as she attended the Wylde Moon X ENO immersive event at the London Coliseum theatre.

RELATED: Holly Willoughby takes her three children to first work event – 'it's a unique night'

Putting a contemporary spin on her eveningwear, the TV star is just one of many celebrities rocking white suits right now, including actress Daisy Edgar-Jones and singer, Nicole Scherzinger.  

holly-willoughby-white-suit-coord

Holly wowed in an off-white white trouser suit by Blazé Milano

With the timeless two-piece officially back on our radars, we've rounded up the best white suits from the high street, so you can recreate this A-list look for less. ASOS, Net-a-Porter, Zara and more brands are selling the chicest co-ords, and with spring just around the corner, the white suit is a seasonal must-have. Shop yours today!

SHOP: Best white boots for spring 2022: From ASOS, New Look, M&S and more

MORE: 10 elegant cream coats to bring life to your winter wardrobe

Best white suits for women

asos-white-suit

Y.A.S white satin blazer and trouser co-ord, £118, ASOS

SHOP NOW

ASOS' white two-piece suit is the definition of heavenly! We're taking inspiration from the model, and styling it with a bold red lip for added wow factor. 

reformation-suit

White two-piece suit, £495, Reformation

SHOP NOW

A favourite brand of both Meghan Markle and Jennifer Lopez, Reformation's white suit combines an oversized, drapey blazer with an uber-flattering wide-leg trouser – so elegant. 

zara-white-suit

White blazer and matching trousers, £99.98, Zara

SHOP NOW

In Zara we trust! Just imagine how gorgeous this white suit would look teamed with strappy sandals and statement silver earrings. 

ted-baker-white-suit

White blazer, £250, and matching trousers, £150, Ted Baker

SHOP NOW

Create the dreamiest tonal look by layering Ted Baker's two-piece suit over a matching cream blouse and mules. 

net-a-porter-white-suit

Veronica Beard white blazer, £680 and matching trousers, £470, Net-a-Porter

SHOP NOW

Giving off retro vibes, Veronic Beard's white trouser suit is expertly tailored for a slim and streamlined fit. 

coast-ivory-suit

Ivory double-breasted blazer, £103.20, and matching trousers, £63.20, Coast

SHOP NOW

We've fallen in love with Coast's white suit – the jacket is beautifully inspired by the 1940s, while the high-waisted flared trousers flow like a dream. 

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about holly willoughby

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back