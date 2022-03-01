Best floral dresses for spring: The blooming lovely styles you need in your wardrobe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With hints of sunshine beginning to filter through those grey winter days, it's safe to say that spring is almost in bloom. The new season is one of our favourites when it comes to fashion – cue pastels, denim and of course, the timeless floral dress.

With Marks & Spencer, ASOS, New Look, River Island and more of our go-to brands offering the dreamiest styles for spring, we've been browsing the high street in search of the most fabulous floral dresses.

How to style a floral dress for spring?

When it comes to styling a floral dress for spring, the possibilities are endless! You can never go wrong with a denim or leather jacket, pastel blazer or a tailored coat on those chillier days, and of course, when the weather warms up, a Pointelle stitch cardigan can make an adorable addition.

As for shoes, box-fresh trainers will create an effortlessly cool feel, while ankle boots will lend your floral dress a smart and polished edge. Our final piece of advice is to accessorise with sunglasses and a crossbody bag – and you can check out our round-up of the best buys for spring.

Best floral dresses for spring

Blue Floral Smock Mini Dress, £38, River Island

Who doesn't love a smock floral dress? The perfect choice for brunch with the girls, River Island's blue floral number features long puff sleeves and sweet ruffle trims.

Yellow Floral Tie Front Split Midi Dress, £33.99, New Look

A must-have for spring, New Look is selling the most eye-catching floral dress. We're loving how the brand has styled it with cherry red accessories.

Pink Floral Midi Dress, £129, Ghost

One of Kate Middleton's favourite labels, we're obsessed with Ghost's feminine floral dress, which comes in pink and blue.

Floral Satin Tea Dress, £99, Monsoon

An ideal date night dress, Monsoon's orange floral version is fitted with a scoop neckline that allows you to show off your favourite necklace stack.

Yellow Ditsy Floral Crepe Ruched Mini Dress, £23.99, New Look

Giving off modern prairie vibes, New Look's yellow ditsy print dress is uber flattering, thanks to its ruched detailing at the waist.

Puff-sleeved Dress, £24.99, H&M

This pretty pastel floral dress is fitted with a sweetheart neckline, 3/4-length puff sleeves and a drawstring front.

Floral Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, £85, & Other Stories

We reckon Holly Willoughby will be rocking this floral dress for spring – especially as & Other Stories is one of her go-to brands.

Mono Floral Printed V Neck Woven Midi Dress, £63.20, Oasis

You can never go wrong with a little black dress and this floral midi would look so glam teamed with white ankle boots.

Floral Print Scoop Neck Midi Dress, £95, & Other Stories

How gorgeous is this floral midi dress?! Accessorize with a raffia tote bag and a pastel pink coat.

