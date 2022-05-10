17 best smock dresses to beat the heat this summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

I find summer dressing more of a faff than winter, especially in the heat. Wearing a tight or restrictive high street summer dress during a hot and humid day has me starting to sweat at the thought of it.

My secret solution? Breezy and billowy summer smock dresses, all tiered and terrifically loose to waft around a British beach in.

Finding the sweet spot between summer loungewear and cute fashion, a smock dress is as stylish as it is sweat-free. Typically tiered, they're voluminous in shape and oversized, without a pinch of a button or a restrictive strap in sight; some come with shirred busts to add a little definition, but the best smock dresses are nothing but big, beautiful swathes of easy-breezy material.

How to style a smock dress

Wondering how to wear a smock dress? They're the perfect pairing to a chunky dad sandal (helps to balance out the width of the dress), a light loafer reminiscent of a 00s Alexa Chung or dressed up with a block heel; you can even rely on them come autumn, by swapping your sandals for boots and a pair of tights if needed.

Best smock dresses for summer 2022

Pink Smock Midi Dress, £40, River Island

Linen Blend Shirred Midi Smock Dress, £45, Marks & Spencer

Pieces Mini Smock Dress, £35, ASOS

Green Puff Sleeve Mini Smock Dress, £17.99, New Look

TU Blue Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, £24, Sainsbury's

Green Poplin Cut Out Mini Smock Dress, £26.25, Nasty Gal

Floral Midi Smock Dress, £69, Nobody's Child

Smocked Bodice Midi Dress, £130, Boden

Boohoo Smock Dress, £12, Debenhams

Lipsy Denim Smock Dress, £52, Next

Black Smock Mini Dress, £38, River Island

Smocked Check Dress, £49, Monsoon

Embroidered Maxi Smock Dress, $158, Free People

Smocked Tunic Mini Dress, £125, Anthropologie

Bright Pink Jersey Frill Mini Smock Dress, £15.99, New Look

White Frill Smock Broderie Hem Dress, £41, Oasis

Smocked Halter Midi Dress, £59.95, Gap

