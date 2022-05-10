17 best smock dresses to beat the heat this summer

Carla Challis
Shop the best smock dress for women this summer, from tiered styles to shirred busts, midi length smock dresses and more. These high street smock dresses are the ultimate in easy breezing dressing, we promise you!
I find summer dressing more of a faff than winter, especially in the heat. Wearing a tight or restrictive high street summer dress during a hot and humid day has me starting to sweat at the thought of it.
RELATED: 14 best white summer dresses to wear now that the sunshine is here
My secret solution? Breezy and billowy summer smock dresses, all tiered and terrifically loose to waft around a British beach in.
Finding the sweet spot between summer loungewear and cute fashion, a smock dress is as stylish as it is sweat-free. Typically tiered, they're voluminous in shape and oversized, without a pinch of a button or a restrictive strap in sight; some come with shirred busts to add a little definition, but the best smock dresses are nothing but big, beautiful swathes of easy-breezy material.
How to style a smock dress
Wondering how to wear a smock dress? They're the perfect pairing to a chunky dad sandal (helps to balance out the width of the dress), a light loafer reminiscent of a 00s Alexa Chung or dressed up with a block heel; you can even rely on them come autumn, by swapping your sandals for boots and a pair of tights if needed.
SHOP: 26 best gingham print dresses for spring - the trend to check off your must-have list
MORE: Best floral dresses for spring: The blooming lovely styles you need in your wardrobe
Best smock dresses for summer 2022
Pink Smock Midi Dress, £40, River Island
Linen Blend Shirred Midi Smock Dress, £45, Marks & Spencer
Pieces Mini Smock Dress, £35, ASOS
Green Puff Sleeve Mini Smock Dress, £17.99, New Look
TU Blue Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, £24, Sainsbury's
Green Poplin Cut Out Mini Smock Dress, £26.25, Nasty Gal
Floral Midi Smock Dress, £69, Nobody's Child
Smocked Bodice Midi Dress, £130, Boden
Boohoo Smock Dress, £12, Debenhams
Lipsy Denim Smock Dress, £52, Next
Black Smock Mini Dress, £38, River Island
Smocked Check Dress, £49, Monsoon
Embroidered Maxi Smock Dress, $158, Free People
Smocked Tunic Mini Dress, £125, Anthropologie
Bright Pink Jersey Frill Mini Smock Dress, £15.99, New Look
White Frill Smock Broderie Hem Dress, £41, Oasis
Smocked Halter Midi Dress, £59.95, Gap
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.