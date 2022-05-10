﻿
smock-dresses

17 best smock dresses to beat the heat this summer

From tiered mini dresses to midis, the smock dress is the easiest, breeziest summer dressing

I find summer dressing more of a faff than winter, especially in the heat. Wearing a tight or restrictive high street summer dress during a hot and humid day has me starting to sweat at the thought of it.

My secret solution? Breezy and billowy summer smock dresses, all tiered and terrifically loose to waft around a British beach in.

Finding the sweet spot between summer loungewear and cute fashion, a smock dress is as stylish as it is sweat-free. Typically tiered, they're voluminous in shape and oversized, without a pinch of a button or a restrictive strap in sight; some come with shirred busts to add a little definition, but the best smock dresses are nothing but big, beautiful swathes of easy-breezy material.

How to style a smock dress

Wondering how to wear a smock dress? They're the perfect pairing to a chunky dad sandal (helps to balance out the width of the dress), a light loafer reminiscent of a 00s Alexa Chung or dressed up with a block heel; you can even rely on them come autumn, by swapping your sandals for boots and a pair of tights if needed.

Best smock dresses for summer 2022

rive-risland-pink-smock

Pink Smock Midi Dress, £40, River Island

ms-blue-smock-dress

Linen Blend Shirred Midi Smock Dress, £45, Marks & Spencer

asos-smock-dress-blue

Pieces Mini Smock Dress, £35, ASOS

bright-green-smock

Green Puff Sleeve Mini Smock Dress, £17.99, New Look

tu-blue-smock-dress

TU Blue Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, £24, Sainsbury's

green-smock-dress

Green Poplin Cut Out Mini Smock Dress, £26.25, Nasty Gal

smock-dress-floral-nc

Floral Midi Smock Dress, £69, Nobody's Child

floral-smock-dress

Smocked Bodice Midi Dress, £130, Boden

_boohoo-smock-dress

Boohoo Smock Dress, £12, Debenhams

denim-smock-dress

Lipsy Denim Smock Dress, £52, Next

black-smock-dress

Black Smock Mini Dress, £38, River Island

yellow-smock-dress

Smocked Check Dress, £49, Monsoon

navy-free-people-dress

Embroidered Maxi Smock Dress, $158, Free People

anthropologie-smock

Smocked Tunic Mini Dress, £125, Anthropologie

pink-smock-dress-new-look

Bright Pink Jersey Frill Mini Smock Dress, £15.99, New Look

oasis-smock-dress

White Frill Smock Broderie Hem Dress, £41, Oasis

gap-blue-dress

Smocked Halter Midi Dress, £59.95, Gap

