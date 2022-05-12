16 best shackets to buy for those chilly summer evenings

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The shirt jacket – or shacket – is the transitional jacket of dreams. Part jacket, part shirt, it’ll answer all your style needs as it was made for layering over loungewear, tees and summer dresses too. Chilly summer's eve? Grab your shacket and go! It's a summer fashion essential if you ask us.

Since the shacket trend exploded on the high street, it’s graduated from traditional checked or beige shacket to shackets in shearling, jersey, cord, boucle, brights and leather too. From H&M to New Look, shop the best shackets on the high street…

Pink twill shacket, £20, Tu at Sainsbury's

Is there a prettier colour than this candy pink shacket? We think not.

Denim shacket, £48, River Island

When is a denim jacket not a denim jacket? When it's this easy to wear oversized version.

Satin shacket, £99, Warehouse

Look for lighter materials too, like Warehouse's satin shacket for a glam version.

Cropped shacket, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

This cotton rich shacket has a touch of linen for extra breathability and the cropped length is super for summer.

Labelrail x Olivia & Alice zebra shacket, £42, ASOS

This shacket is part of an oh-so-cool co-ord and features a boxy, cool-gal relaxed fit. We are especially loving the funky zebra print.

Jersey shacket, £40, Boden

A khaki shacket is a staple, and this jersey version is lightweight and comfortable.

Checked shacket, £40, Threadbare

For something cosier, this Threadbare shacket comes in a variety of colours and is a little thicker than cotton shackets.

Fringe suede jacket, £51, All Saints

This would be a great festival cover-up, but no festival? No problem - bring the vibe to the pub instead.

Folk print shacket, £35, I Saw It Here First

Another brilliant festival shacket, the folk-inspired print makes this piece look far more expensive than the £35 price tag.

Leopard print shacket, £275, Ted Baker

If checks or a plain shacket aren't for you, go for leopard print - it is a neutral, after all!

Plaid shacket, £49.99, Zara

The bright pink check is such a fresh look for spring, especially with stonewash jeans and a crisp white tee.

Brown shacket, £20.49, H&M

This brown twill shacket has a utility vibe to it that we're loving.

Gingham shacket, £75, London Cashmere Company

Heading to a picnic in the park? Wrap up in a gingham overshirt for the cutest of picnic attire.

Boucle shacket, £33.99, New Look

New Look's boucle shirt jacket is giving us Kate Middleton vibes.

Leather shacket, £195, ASOS

Here's one to add to your shacket collection - a leather version, in the crispest of shades.

White shacket, £29.99, H&M

Nothing says summer style quite like a white shacket, like this one from H&M.

