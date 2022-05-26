11 best high street jeans for women 2022: From M&S’ stretchy jeans to Topshop’s best-selling Jamie

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We get it – shopping for jeans can be more of a chore than a pleasure. Not only are you hunting down a flattering fit but you want them to comfy too. But we have a secret for you – high street denim is where it’s at.

There’s a reason brands like Topshop. Mango and Gap constantly sell-out of their most iconic jeans, and that’s because they’re a triple threat – stylish, comfy and the most affordable jeans too. If ever you needed proof that you don’t need to invest in your true blues, let our edit of the best high street jeans do the talking.

Topshop jeans

Topshop’s jeans are some of the best-selling on the high street. Their comprehensive range is packed with styles to suit every single body, from the Insta-fave Editor jean to the skinny Joni.

Topshop Jamie jeans, £40, ASOS

A pair of Topshop's iconic Jamie jeans sell every 2 seconds – that’s how good they are. Created with a super stretch technology designed to shape and lift for a flattering silhouette, these are your wear-anywhere essentials.

River Island jeans

River Island’s denim covers everyone – available in sizes 4 to 28, there’s petite fits, plus and maternity too as well as short, regular and long leg lengths.

Molly jeans, £46, River Island

Available in short, regular and long, the Molly jeans from River Island are the stuff of legends for the comfort. Don’t be put off by the super skinny fit, they glide on like a dream and the stretch makes them feel fabulous. Plus, they don’t go baggy in the wash.

Mango Jeans

Mango's jeans are renowned for being fashion-forward and many of their best-loved styles are made in a plethora of colours. Lots of their designs are made from sustainable fibres or processes, reducing their environmental impact.

Mango flared jeans, £39.99, John Lewis & Partners

These light denim flares are a true 70s vibe. Wear with a simple white shirt and chunky belt for that vintage look or add a crisp blazer and block heeled boot to bring them into 2022.

Marks & Spencer jeans

M&S’ denim selection has grown in kudos in recent years, and now includes denim dresses, skirts and dungarees too. But it’s their jeans we fall back on time and time again, for their blissfully comfortable fit.

Boyfriend ankle grazer, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

Holly Willoughby’s go-to M&S jean is the boyfriend ankle grazer – she dubs it one her favourites of all time. Why? They’re versatile, flattering and have added stretch, so you can actually move in them too.

Gap jeans

When it comes to long-lasting jeans, Gap’s reasonably priced denim is renowned for seeing its wearers through season upon season.

High-rise cigarette jeans, £29.97, Gap

One HELLO! staffer swears by Gap’s cigarette cut for the ultimate in comfy denim, even for wearing to run around after a toddler in; the high rise waist is what you need to look for to tuck a tee in, French tuck a shirt in or just to feel more held in!

H&M jeans

If you want an extensive range, head to H&M who carry over 250 pairs of women’s jeans in all styles, shapes and washes, with prices starting from a bargain £9.99.

Slim leg Mom jeans, £19.99, H&M

A classic shaped jean, this Mom style is available in 7 washes, including this true blue shade which we absolutely adore.

White Stuff jeans

New for 2022 is White Stuff's incredible denim collection, and while there's plenty of pieces we're to swoon over (like the Insta-worthy denim trench), it's the jeans we're snapping up. They carry 6 different styles in multiple washes, and have a big onus on sustainability too.

Straight jean, £55, White Stuff

Available in washed black, the 'Brooke' style is a suits everyone straight jean cut that have been declared as "very comfortable" by shoppers.

ASOS jeans

ASOS might be the go-to for more on-trend jean styles, like extreme wide leg or cropped, but their classic, core range is where it’s at for jeans as comfy as your pjs.

Farleigh slim mom jeans, £25, ASOS

With a firm stretch material, the Farleigh offers a little more structure than some super stretchy jeans but is flexible enough to be comfy too. The cut is high rise with a slim fit for a flattering but fashionable look.

New Look jeans

New Look’s jean selection starts from £15.99, and a universal go-to place for comfortable but affordable denim. There’s literally a cut and style for everyone.

Hannah jeans, £22.49, New Look

These couldn’t live up to their comfortable reputation any more – they’re even made with comfort-stretch denim. Ankle-grazing, sit on the waist and straight leg for the win.

& Other Stories jeans

& Other Stories jeans are so good you’d be forgiven for thinking they’re designer. They’re a go-to among influencers for their Scandi-cool style and we can confirm they’re hellishly comfy too.

Favourite cut cropped jeans, £65, & Other Stories

We adore the shape of these cropped jeans, with their subtle kick flare and perfect mid-blue wash. They’re just crying out to be worn with a Dad sandal and cami top come summer.

Monki jeans

Yoko mid blue jeans, £40, Monki

Monki jeans are a favourite on Instagram – especially their iconic Yoko jeans that come in 12 versatile sizes. Better yet – the Swedish brand boasts sustainability at the core of everything they do, so you can shop in confidence knowing your jeans aren't harming the planet.

