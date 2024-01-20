I tried Princess Kate's £75 straight-leg jeans & they're the denim staple you need

Whether it's her elegant coat dresses or chic suits, Princess Kate never misses when it comes to her timeless style. It's not just formal dressing that she nails either, the royal has perfected the off-duty look on countless occasions with her straight-leg jeans and blazer combos.

One pair that the Princess of Wales has repeat-worn over the years is her trusty & Other Stories Slim Jeans (previously named the 'Favourite' jeans). Retailing at £75, the low-key denim style features a high waist, a slim leg, and a slightly cropped ankle.

It's not often that we see Princess Kate opting for denim, but the royal sent fans into a frenzy when she stepped out wearing her Slim Jeans in the shade Soft Blue back in 2021. Looking effortlessly stylish, Kate teamed her flattering denim with a white T-shirt, a salmon pink Chloé blazer and her white Veja trainers.

© Getty Kate wore the denim jeans to visit the Natural History Museum in June 2021

I tracked down the royal-approved jeans to find out if they were really worth the hype, and I was seriously impressed by the soft denim and comfortable fit. Regent Street's & Other Stories didn't have my size in stock, so I opted for a size up which meant the jeans didn't have the exact cropped ankle, although they did fit perfectly everywhere else.

The first thing I consider when trying on a pair of jeans is whether I feel restricted in them. There's nothing worse than wearing a snug-fitted pair that becomes unbearable to wear during the post-meal bloat, but these felt stretchy enough to feel comfortable all day while still being fitted around the waist. Made from 99% cotton, it's no surprise that they felt so easy to wear.

© Sophie Bates I tried on the Slim Jeans in the Soft Blue shade

Another thing I noticed about the Slim Jeans is how flattering they are. High-waisted styles are always great for enhancing the silhouette, and the straight leg was slightly fitted while still being relaxed enough to feel comfortable – striking a balance between a figure-hugging style without opting for skinny jeans.

I wanted to channel Princess Kate's smart-casual look, so I tried the & Other Stories jeans on with a white boxy tee, a pink blazer and white trainers. While I loved the pink and denim combo, I would more likely wear the straight-leg jeans with a grey knitted jumper and ballet flats, or a black square neck top, heeled boots and a longline coat.

© Sophie Bates The straight-leg jeans come in seven colours

The jeans are available in five shades of blue denim, along with black and ecru options. They've received an average of 4.5 out of five stars on the & Other Stories site, with plenty of customers raving about the "perfect fit."

One reviewer wrote: "Never tried these jeans before but I love everything about them - the fit, the shape, the length & and the dark blue wash. If you've moved away from skinnies but don't want to go wide leg, these are a great option."

However another warned of inconsistencies in sizes between the colours, so I'd recommend double checking the sizing guide on the & Other Stories before taking the plunge.

Final verdict on the & Other Stories Slim Jeans

If you're looking to invest in a pair of staple denim jeans, I think the & Other Stories pair tick all of the boxes. Straight-leg styles work well for any occasion, and they're so timeless that you won't be getting bored of them any time soon.